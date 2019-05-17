Looks Of The Week 17/05/19

1/9

EVA LONGORIA BASTON In Cannes for the 72nd Film Festival, Eva dresses according to the seaside town's sunny disposition in this sunflower yellow jumpsuit. Photo / Getty Images

JESSICA CHASTAIN At the photo call for X-Men Dark Phoenix in Mexico City, Jessica shows off a new hairdo with a bright red suit and Christian Louboutain pumps. Photo / Getty Images

VERA FARMIGA Fresh and relaxed, this super cool Petar Petrov suit was worn by the actress in Beijing at the premiere of her latest film Godzilla: King of Monsters. Photo / Getty Images

GABRIELLE UNION-WADE Gabrielle pounds the pavement in New York in a sleek tan suit with black frill blouse styled by Thomas Christos Kikis. The contrast between a romantic blouse and a tailored suit is the perfect balance for easy and smart casual dressing. Photo / Getty Images

KAITLYN DEVER At the L.A screening of Booksmart, the actress adds some Latin flair to her outfit in this look from Carolina Herera fall 2019. The charming pink sash adds some flair to the look and elevates it from looking like a waiter's uniform. Photo / Getty Images

TILDA SWINTON Wearing one of her favourite designers, Tilda does classic Tilda in this sculptural jacket and tailored trousers from Haider Ackermann's fall 2019 collection in Cannes, for The Dead Don't Die photo-call. Photo / Getty Images

JULIANNE MOORE Julianne is a red-carpet favourite, and this emerald green Dior Haute Couture gown is the perfect match to her red tresses, accessoried with emerald diamond Chopard jewels in Cannes. Photo / Getty Images

JODIE COMER Winning best leading actress at the BAFTA Awards for her role as assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve, Jodie beat the stiff competition in her category and also in the style stakes with this languid Stella McCartney number. Photo / Getty Images