Looks Of The Week 17/05/19

Streamlined and clean-cut looks provided the perfect tonic to the frills and feathers of last week's Met Gala

By Dan Ahwa
Friday May 17, 2019
1/9

EVA LONGORIA BASTON

In Cannes for the 72nd Film Festival, Eva dresses according to the seaside town's sunny disposition in this sunflower yellow jumpsuit.

Photo / Getty Images

JESSICA CHASTAIN

At the photo call for X-Men Dark Phoenix in Mexico City, Jessica shows off a new hairdo with a bright red suit and Christian Louboutain pumps.

Photo / Getty Images

VERA FARMIGA

Fresh and relaxed, this super cool Petar Petrov suit was worn by the actress in Beijing at the premiere of her latest film Godzilla: King of Monsters.

Photo / Getty Images

GABRIELLE UNION-WADE

Gabrielle pounds the pavement in New York in a sleek tan suit with black frill blouse styled by Thomas Christos Kikis. The contrast between a romantic blouse and a tailored suit is the perfect balance for easy and smart casual dressing.

Photo / Getty Images

KAITLYN DEVER

At the L.A screening of Booksmart, the actress adds some Latin flair to her outfit in this look from Carolina Herera fall 2019. The charming pink sash adds some flair to the look and elevates it from looking like a waiter's uniform.

Photo / Getty Images

TILDA SWINTON

Wearing one of her favourite designers, Tilda does classic Tilda in this sculptural jacket and tailored trousers from Haider Ackermann's fall 2019 collection in Cannes, for The Dead Don't Die photo-call.

Photo / Getty Images

JULIANNE MOORE

Julianne is a red-carpet favourite, and this emerald green Dior Haute Couture gown is the perfect match to her red tresses, accessoried with emerald diamond Chopard jewels in Cannes.

Photo / Getty Images

JODIE COMER

Winning best leading actress at the BAFTA Awards for her role as assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve, Jodie beat the stiff competition in her category and also in the style stakes with this languid Stella McCartney number.

Photo / Getty Images

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE

Also at the awards, Killing Eve and Fleabag creator and writer Phoebe also opts for an elegant sheath gown, in duck egg blue with caped sleeves.

Photo / Getty Images

Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

A New Exhibition Celebrates 60s Fashion Icon Mary Quant

A new exhibition at London's V&A museum spotlights the 60s fashion icon whose clothes changed the lives of women

The Largest-Ever Dior Exhibition Has Opened In London

From frothy couture to conception sketches, fashion fans will find plenty to love at this newly-opened exhibition at the Victor...

Stella McCartney's Womanly Energy in Paris

Look out! Stella McCartney is bringing back the pointy bra

Modern Updates For Classic Winter Fashion

From tartan checks and bold stripes, pleated skirts and magnificent coats, model Holly Rose Emery shows how to give winter’s fa...

Galleries

The Most Memorable Met Gala Looks Of All Time

In anticipation of this year's Met Gala on Monday night (for us in New Zealand, it will be daytim...

20 Of The Most Iconic Royal Bridal Beauty Looks Of All Time

20 Of The Most Iconic Royal Bridal Beauty Looks Of All Time

All The Highlights From The Club Viva Launch Party, Presented By Mi Piaci

We celebrated the launch of Club Viva this week, with 50 inspiring readers joining the Viva team...

How To Wear Hair Accessories With A Sophisticated Edge

From Chanel, to Gucci, to Prada, hair accessories have been everywhere this show season — elevati...

Playful Autumn Fashion That Pays Homage To The Glamorous 1920s

Fantasy and surrealism take centre stage as we escape reality for the day at Cirque du Soleil in ...

5 Autumn Fashion Trends To Try Straight Off The Runway

Rosie Herdman looks to the international autumn/winter collections to inspire your new look.

Neutral Wardrobe Additions That Are Anything But Boring

Enjoy the sheer elegance of neutrals and anything-but-boring beige with these refined pieces.

The Coolest Looks from the Oscars Red Carpet 2019

It's a highly-anticipated awards ceremony this year, and the fashion team choose their best-dress...

Emma Stone’s Beauty Evolution: Her Best Red Carpet Looks

From auburn to blonde to black and back, Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone is working her way thro...
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter