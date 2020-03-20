Looks Of The Week 20/03/20

ERYKAH BADU

Arriving at the 20th Anniversary of the Texas Film Awards where she was honoured with a Filmmakers & Soundtrack Award, the soul singer turned heads in her customised hazmat suit spray-painted with the Louis Vuitton logo in an ombré black and red. Described by the singer as “social distancing couture”, the look was designed by Erykah and accessoried with a pair of feathery fringed boots.

Photo / Getty Images

