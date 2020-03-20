Looks Of The Week 20/03/20

From full coverage boiler suits to enveloping coats, the new norm requires great clothes that also offer a feeling of protection

By Dan Ahwa
Friday March 20, 2020
1/4

ERYKAH BADU

Arriving at the 20th Anniversary of the Texas Film Awards where she was honoured with a Filmmakers & Soundtrack Award, the soul singer turned heads in her customised hazmat suit spray-painted with the Louis Vuitton logo in an ombré black and red. Described by the singer as “social distancing couture”, the look was designed by Erykah and accessoried with a pair of feathery fringed boots.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: As Coronavirus Concerns Disrupt Milan, A Different Kind Of Fashion Week Emerges

HEIDI KLUM

Out and about in L.A, this is a great example of classicism colliding with the streets. Heidi dons a Jeremy Scott fall 2019 trenchcoat featuring a graffiti print.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: Moschino's Outrageously Camp Collection Is A Sweet Escape From Reality

REGINA HALL

Also wearing a classic, utilitarian trench, the actress keeps it crisp with a pair of jeans tucked inside knee high leopard print boots while out in New York.

Photo / Getty Images

LILY ALLEN

Lily Allen attends day four of the Cheltenham Festival 2020 at Cheltenham Racecourse wearing this double-breasted tweed coat.

Photo / Getty Images

THROWBACK: Easy Ways to Style a Trench Coat


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Eat Local: How To Support Our Hospitality Trade In The Wake Of Coronavirus

Auckland restaurants are implementing new takeaway menus and delivery services

New Zealand Supermodel Georgia Fowler's Bold New Beauty Collab

Janetta Mackay catches up with New Zealand supermodel Georgia Fowler on what’s next in her stellar career

Why This Year's Milan Fashion Week Was Unlike Any Other

Milan Fashion Week autumn/winter 2020 was unlike any other. Lisa Armstrong reports

Meet The New Zealand Women Who Are Banking On Clean Beauty

Two new business owners and one established success story talk about their switch in focus and answer our questions about what ...

Galleries

Runway Highlights: Gucci Autumn/Winter 2020 At Milan Fashion Week

Gucci's highly anticipated fall-winter 2020 show in Milan, Italy.

The Coolest Looks From The Brit Awards Red Carpet 2020

The coolest looks from the Brit Awards red carpet 2020 featuring Harry Styles, Jorja Smith, Neneh...

Looks Of The Week 14/02/20

The coolest looks of the week featuring Anna Wintour, Parris Goebel and more

Practical Fashion Staples To Elevate Your Wardrobe

These hard-working fashion staples will help you make the most out of your wardrobe.

Fruit-Toned Fashion & Homewares For An Endless Summer State Of Mind

4 Classic Trends That Will Instantly Update Your Work Wardrobe

Whether you’re starting a new job or are back at the same, well-chosen wardrobe updates will ensu...

Emilia Wickstead's Pre-Fall 2020 Look Book Celebrates Motherhood

For Emilia Wickstead's latest pre-fall 2020 collection, the New Zealand-born designer worked with...

The Coolest Celebrity Looks Of The Year

From the Met Ball to the Oscars and beyond, we round up 2019's best red carpet looks.

Stylish Yet Comfortable Trousers To Wear On Boxing Day & Beyond

Let the relaxation begin, with these comfortable yet stylish drawstring and elasticated-waistband...
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter