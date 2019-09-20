Looks Of The Week 20/09/19

When it comes to fashion, there really is no place like the unapologetic charm and individuality of London

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Sept. 20, 2019
ALEXA CHUNG

All smiles in her home town, Alexa masters the high/low mix in this frothy Simone Rocha tulle trench over a pair of jeans and sneakers en-route to Simone's show in London during Fashion Week.

BETTINA LOONEY

Personal shopper and fashion influencer Bettina opts for a voluminous 80s inspired silhouette in this tailored jacket and double pleated trouser look outside the Victoria Beckham show.

GIOVANNA BATTAGLIA ENGELBERT

The Italian super-stylist went for a special archival piece — a floral print dress by Marc Bohan for Dior, while out enjoying the sunshine in between shows at London Fashion Week. She expertly teams the dress with Miu Miu slides and a bag created by her sister, designer Sara Battaglia.

BILLY PORTER

The Pose star made an impact this week attending several shows and wearing a rotating wardrobe of major fashion looks, re-enforcing the idea that fashion is fun. Our pick is this dramatic floral print ensemble by Richard Quinn at the designer's show, with a bold hat by Hat Couture.

VICTORIA BECKHAM

After showing a typically crisp collection and launching her own beauty line this week, Victoria was ready to relax with friends and family at Harry's Bar wearing a look from her spring/summer 2020 collection.

DAME HELEN MIRREN

Another head turner was Dame Helen in head-toe snakeskin print by Victoria Beckham at the designer's show held at the beautiful Durbar Court Foreign Office at Westminster.

RIHANNA

Meanwhile in Seoul, Rihanna attends an event for her Fenty Beauty line at the Lotte World Tower, wearing this oversized Jacquemus trouser suit in white.

