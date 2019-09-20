Looks Of The Week 20/09/19

1/7

ALEXA CHUNG All smiles in her home town, Alexa masters the high/low mix in this frothy Simone Rocha tulle trench over a pair of jeans and sneakers en-route to Simone's show in London during Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

BETTINA LOONEY Personal shopper and fashion influencer Bettina opts for a voluminous 80s inspired silhouette in this tailored jacket and double pleated trouser look outside the Victoria Beckham show. Photo / Getty Images

GIOVANNA BATTAGLIA ENGELBERT The Italian super-stylist went for a special archival piece — a floral print dress by Marc Bohan for Dior, while out enjoying the sunshine in between shows at London Fashion Week. She expertly teams the dress with Miu Miu slides and a bag created by her sister, designer Sara Battaglia. Photo / Getty Images

BILLY PORTER The Pose star made an impact this week attending several shows and wearing a rotating wardrobe of major fashion looks, re-enforcing the idea that fashion is fun. Our pick is this dramatic floral print ensemble by Richard Quinn at the designer's show, with a bold hat by Hat Couture. Photo / Getty Images

VICTORIA BECKHAM After showing a typically crisp collection and launching her own beauty line this week, Victoria was ready to relax with friends and family at Harry's Bar wearing a look from her spring/summer 2020 collection. Photo / Getty Images

DAME HELEN MIRREN Another head turner was Dame Helen in head-toe snakeskin print by Victoria Beckham at the designer's show held at the beautiful Durbar Court Foreign Office at Westminster. Photo / Getty Images