Looks Of The Week 27/09/19

HELEN MIRREN Dame Helen looks nothing short of spectacular in a dark ensemble at the Catherine The Great UK TV premiere in London. Her square-necked blouse and wide-legged panel trousers are both by Chalayan, and paired with that show-stopping jewellery set, she looks regal indeed. Photo / Getty Images

NAOMI WATTS The 2019 Emmy's took place this week, and two of our favourite looks both stayed firmly on the dark side. Naomi is polished perfection in this full-skirted Dior gown, and her hair and makeup look fantastic too. Photo / Getty Images GALLERY: See All The Coolest Looks From The 2019 Emmy Awards

MAISIE WILLIAMS Maisie was another Emmys guest who put a unique spin on black; her asymmetrical JW Anderson dress is perfectly suited to her — quirky and youthful, yet elegant. Photo / Getty Images

CHARLIZE THERON Debuting a new, cool haircut, Charlize stepped out in New York looking absolutely boss in a pair of tailored black trousers with a black t-shirt and heels, adding a jolt of colour with a saturated tangerine blazer. Photo / Getty Images

SHAILENE WOODLEY A longtime proponent of ethical and sustainable practices, actor Shailene attended the third annual Green Carpet Fashion Awards this week in Milan, which celebrates sustainable style. She looks chic and glamorous in a black mini-dress by Stella McCartney, known for their earth-friendly high-end clothing. Photo / Getty Images

LEA T Also attending the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, the Brazillian-born, Italian-raised model wore a black dress with colourful accents by ethical label Stella Jean. She topped it off with our favourite accessory — a big, beautiful smile. Photo / Getty Images