Looks Of The Week 31/05/19

1/8

ASHLEIGH CUMMINGS The Australian actress hits the streets of New York, seen outside Build Studio showing how to nail the kind of low-key layering Antipodeans do well. Bonus points for this romantic blouse worn underneath this printed green dress teamed with a pair of cut-out lace up shoes. Photo / Getty Images

MERYL STREEP While we anticipate her turn in the new season of Big Little Lies, Meryl joins her co-stars on the promo circuit, this time at the Lincoln Centre premiere wearing a softly draped print dress with jet black accessories. Photo / Getty Images

BETHANN HARDISON She was one of the first black supermodels and her legacy as an activist continues to inspire. Bethann takes in the latest Gucci resort 2020 collection held at the Musei Capitolini in Rome, wearing a look from the label wearing some well thought out accessories. Photo / Getty Images

A$AP ROCKY Also in attendance at the Gucci show in Rome, the rapper showcases his fearless approach to personal style in this outfit. Photo / Getty Images

MILEY CYRUS Giving us a masterclass on how to dip your toes into wearing fabric with a point of interest, the singer adds this beautiful vest to an otherwise simple outfit of a white t-shirt and black trousers, adding some key statement accessories for added interest while leaving Gymkhana restaurant in Mayfair, London. Photo / Getty Images

BUSY PHILIPPS It's great to see a brand like Preen by Thornton Bregazzi on the red carpet, and who better to showcase the label's artful confidence than Busy, who was moderating the panel for the cast of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt at the UCB Sunset Theater in L.A. Photo / Getty Images

REESE WITHERSPOON Also at the Big Little Lies season two premiere, Reese once again showcases her Southern charm and elegance in this strapless Elie Saab dress with De Beers jewels and Salvatore Ferragamo heels. Photo / Getty Images