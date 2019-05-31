Looks Of The Week 31/05/19

A riot of interesting print combinations made for a thoughtful change from all the look-at-me red carpet looks at Cannes and beyond

By Dan Ahwa
Friday May 31, 2019
1/8

ASHLEIGH CUMMINGS

The Australian actress hits the streets of New York, seen outside Build Studio showing how to nail the kind of low-key layering Antipodeans do well. Bonus points for this romantic blouse worn underneath this printed green dress teamed with a pair of cut-out lace up shoes.

Photo / Getty Images

MERYL STREEP

While we anticipate her turn in the new season of Big Little Lies, Meryl joins her co-stars on the promo circuit, this time at the Lincoln Centre premiere wearing a softly draped print dress with jet black accessories.

Photo / Getty Images

BETHANN HARDISON

She was one of the first black supermodels and her legacy as an activist continues to inspire. Bethann takes in the latest Gucci resort 2020 collection held at the Musei Capitolini in Rome, wearing a look from the label wearing some well thought out accessories.

Photo / Getty Images

A$AP ROCKY

Also in attendance at the Gucci show in Rome, the rapper showcases his fearless approach to personal style in this outfit.

Photo / Getty Images

MILEY CYRUS

Giving us a masterclass on how to dip your toes into wearing fabric with a point of interest, the singer adds this beautiful vest to an otherwise simple outfit of a white t-shirt and black trousers, adding some key statement accessories for added interest while leaving Gymkhana restaurant in Mayfair, London.

Photo / Getty Images

BUSY PHILIPPS

It's great to see a brand like Preen by Thornton Bregazzi on the red carpet, and who better to showcase the label's artful confidence than Busy, who was moderating the panel for the cast of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt at the UCB Sunset Theater in L.A.

Photo / Getty Images

REESE WITHERSPOON

Also at the Big Little Lies season two premiere, Reese once again showcases her Southern charm and elegance in this strapless Elie Saab dress with De Beers jewels and Salvatore Ferragamo heels.

Photo / Getty Images

WINNIE HARLOW

Model Winnie is enjoying the positive feedback from her latest Vogue Arabia cover, and this week she also celebrated at the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, wearing a show-stopping Richard Quinn gown with jewels by Faberge.

Photo / Getty Images

