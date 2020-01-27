The Coolest Looks From The Grammys Red Carpet 2020

Music's biggest awards night is incomplete without some daring red carpet arrivals

By Dan Ahwa
Monday Jan. 27, 2020
1/11

LIZZO

Nominated for eight awards including Album of the Year, Lizzo is looking "good as hell" as she goes for classic Hollywood glamour in a floor sweeping custom Atelier Versace white gown, before preparing to officially open the awards with a live performance.

Photo / Getty Images

JAZZMEIA HORN

The American jazz singer and songwriter delves into her African roots for inspiration in this vibrant full skirt gown and head wrap.

Photo / Getty Images

JAMEELA JAMIL

Adopting the awards more out there dress code, Jameela selects another fun strapless gown, this time from Georges Chakra's fall 2019 couture collection complete with metallic ruffles and sheer panel.

Photo / Getty Images

STEVE LACY

The Internet guitarist who released his debut solo album Apollo XXI last year, loves to explore his own boundary pushing style wearing a tailored grey blazer and dress.

Photo / Getty Images

ANDERSON .PAAK

Attending the awards with wife Jae Lin and son Soul Rasheed, the family wear complementary outfits by Gucci.

Photo / Getty Images

GUAPDAD 4000

The rapper takes hip hop style to the next level in this slick grey suit. I’ve never seen a metallic floor-length do-rag before, and I particularly like how he’s elevated something so familiar.

Photo / Getty Images.

LIL NAS X

Arriving on the red-carpet with Billy Ray Cyrus, the rapper dons a custom hot pink Versace outfit before collecting an early award for the night, Best Music Video, for Old Town Road. Lil Nas X is up for six Grammy Awards.

Photo / Getty Images.

ARIANA GRANDE

Going for full pop frothy princess, Ariana opts for a dove grey gown by Giambattista Valli, complete with signature Ariana ponytail.

Photo / Getty Images.

FKA TWIGS

The British singer-songwriter brings her unique and ethereal style to the glitzy L.A red carpet in this whimsical gown with a hooded bolero, custom designed by Ed Marler and shoes by Jimmy Choo. She is set to perform a tribute to the late Prince alongside Sheila E. and Usher.

Photo / Getty Images.

TYLER THE CREATOR

I'd expect nothing less from Tyler The Creator, this time wearing a fun lobby boy uniform from his Golf Le Fleur collection.

Photo / Getty Images.

LANA DEL REY & SEAN LARKIN

Stepping out with her new boyfriend Sean Larkin, a police officer and reality TV star, Lana dons a silver beaded gown.

Photo / Getty Images.


