Hat Tricks: The Best Summer Hats To Buy Right Now

Stay stylish and sun-safe this summer with this season's hottest hats

By Annabel Dickson
Tuesday Oct. 22, 2019
1/11

Photo / Guy Coombes

Faithfull The Brand bucket hat $106.

Country Road fedora $90.

Gucci wide brim hat $1,345.

Ganni denim bucket hat $130.

Marle oversized bucket hat $100.

Zara bucket hat $36.

Seed Heritage crochet panama hat $65.

Helen Kaminski fine weave hat, $470, from Smith & Caughey's.

Paris Georgia wide brim hat $489.

Kate Sylvester bucket hat $89.


What The Viva Team Wore To NZ Fashion Week 2019

The Best Street Style From NZ Fashion Week 2019

