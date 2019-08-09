Looks Of The Week 09/08/19

From Copenhagen to New York, a jolt of colour provided a quick pick-me-up in this week's best looks

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Aug. 9, 2019
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI

Out enjoying the NYC summer, the actress and model wore a dress from her own label Inamorata while out walking her dog in Manhattan.

Photo / Getty Images

SHIA LABEOUF

Wearing a tonal suit from Givenchy's spring 2020 collection, the actor displays a confident streak at the L.A screening of his new film The Peanut Butter Falcon.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: What Is Scumbro?

BETTINA LOONEY

Meanwhile on day one of Copenhagen Fashion Week, personal shopper and stylist Bettina Looney looks like she's ready to go from front row to the market in this bright orange dress with voluminous sleeves outside the Mykke Hofmann show. Bonus points for cool accessories.

Photo / Getty Images

HANNA STEFANSSON

Also attending Copenhagen Fashion Week, another street style star to keep on your radar is Hanna, who wore this 80s inspired Rowe Rose look with a Proenza Schouler handbag.

Photo / Getty Images

Love It Or Hate It, Here's Why You Should Wear Pink

JULIANNE MOORE

Showcasing the power of a pink suit, Julianne takes this Givenchy ensemble for a spin while out promoting her new film After The Wedding on Good Morning America. Her mini tan Loewe handbag is the perfect example of why pink and brown are definitely complementary.

Photo / Getty Images


