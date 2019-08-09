Looks Of The Week 09/08/19

1/5

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI Out enjoying the NYC summer, the actress and model wore a dress from her own label Inamorata while out walking her dog in Manhattan. Photo / Getty Images

SHIA LABEOUF Wearing a tonal suit from Givenchy's spring 2020 collection, the actor displays a confident streak at the L.A screening of his new film The Peanut Butter Falcon. Photo / Getty Images READ: What Is Scumbro?

BETTINA LOONEY Meanwhile on day one of Copenhagen Fashion Week, personal shopper and stylist Bettina Looney looks like she's ready to go from front row to the market in this bright orange dress with voluminous sleeves outside the Mykke Hofmann show. Bonus points for cool accessories. Photo / Getty Images

HANNA STEFANSSON Also attending Copenhagen Fashion Week, another street style star to keep on your radar is Hanna, who wore this 80s inspired Rowe Rose look with a Proenza Schouler handbag. Photo / Getty Images Love It Or Hate It, Here's Why You Should Wear Pink