Looks Of The Week 13/09/19

From New York to London, asymmetrical lines dominated this week's most interesting looks

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Sept. 13, 2019
MICHELLE DOCKERY

In London, Michelle shakes off any sign of 1920s Lady Mary Crawley in this elegant Galvan fall 2019 gold at the world premiere of Downton Abbey the film. The asymmetrical shoulder harks to the early 2000s, decades away from the roaring 20s.

READ: Downton Abbey Costume Designer Anna Robbins On Creating Looks For The Film

LAURA CARMICHAEL

Michelle's co-star and on-screen sister also shakes off the period costumes in this cutting edge design from Monse's resort 2020 collection.

RIHANNA

It's not New York Fashion Week without Riri, shimmering in an asymmetrical cocktail dress from Alexandre Vauthier's fall 2019 couture collection.

Showcasing her Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video in Brooklyn as part of the official New York Fashion Week schedule, the singer and actress complete her look with Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier sunglasses, Manolo Blahnik green sandals, a Chopard timepiece, Noudar giant diamond hoop earrings and Loree Rodkin jewels.

READ: Rihanna's Fenty Fashion Label Is Open For Business

KEKE PALMER & ALEXANDER WANG

Attending the New York screening of Hustlers, the actress arrives on the red carpet with the designer of her cocktail dress, featuring multiple zips.

INDYA MOORE

The Pose star and model does the fashion week rounds this time at the Prabal Gurung show wearing a gingham patchwork cut-out dress by the designer.

