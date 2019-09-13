Looks Of The Week 13/09/19

In London, Michelle shakes off any sign of 1920s Lady Mary Crawley in this elegant Galvan fall 2019 gold at the world premiere of Downton Abbey the film. The asymmetrical shoulder harks to the early 2000s, decades away from the roaring 20s.

Michelle's co-star and on-screen sister also shakes off the period costumes in this cutting edge design from Monse's resort 2020 collection.

RIHANNA

It's not New York Fashion Week without Riri, shimmering in an asymmetrical cocktail dress from Alexandre Vauthier's fall 2019 couture collection.

Showcasing her Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video in Brooklyn as part of the official New York Fashion Week schedule, the singer and actress complete her look with Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier sunglasses, Manolo Blahnik green sandals, a Chopard timepiece, Noudar giant diamond hoop earrings and Loree Rodkin jewels.

Photo / Getty Images

