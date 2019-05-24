Looks Of The Week: Cannes 2019 Red Carpet Edition

1/11

ELLE FANNING We could dedicate an entire gallery to Elle's Cannes red carpet looks alone. This Christian Dior Haute Couture ensemble, with its tulle skirt, pussy-bow blouse and black hat, is particularly special. A nod to the French fashion house's iconic 1950's silhouette, the look has been updated by Dior's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri for the modern day, and Elle carries it off with sophistication and poise for the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood red carpet. Photo / Getty Images

MONICA BELLUCCI The Italian actress looks sophisticated and fashion-forward in a black ensemble by Alexandre Vaultier for the The Best Years of a Life (Les Plus Belles Annees D'Une Vie) at Cannes. With its voluminous sleeves, cinched waist tie and tailored trousers, the look fits her like a glove. Photo / Getty Images

AJA NAOMI KING Wearing a voluminous peachy gown by Zac Posen, the actress looks radiant on the A Hidden Life (Une Vie Cachée) red carpet at Cannes. Photo / Getty Images

CHLOE SEVIGNY Chloe always manages to look entirely herself, even though her signature style is eclectic. For the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood red carpet at Cannes, the actress chose a fun bright pink Miu Miu mini-dress, accessorised with a giant black bow and some hefty diamond jewellery. Photo / Getty Images

HELEN MIRREN A favourite designer of Helen's, this elegant Elie Saab Haute Couture gown fits the actress beautifully while the off-the-shoulder neckline and pink hair add fresh, unique details to her look. Photo / Getty Images

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER White on the red carpet can have a tendency to look a little bridal, but the supermodel avoids this entirely with a minimal two-piece by Ashi Studio, paired nicely with slick hair and pared-back accessories. Photo / Getty Images

LEA SEYDOUX Amid a sea of gowns, Lea Seydoux looks fresh and contemporary in a Louis Vuitton look at the Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, une Lumiere) photocall. Her orange-toned red lipstick is a lovely pairing with the pale blue jacket too. Photo / Getty Images

DUA LIPA Many of this year's Cannes red carpet looks would have slotted easily into this year's Camp Met Gala, and Dua's layered feathery creation by Valentino is no exception. The stylish singer wore the gown to the amFAR Cannes Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Photo / Getty Images

ISABELLE HUPPERT Isabelle wears a black suit better than anyone, but also has a great eye when it comes to choosing a gown. For the Frankie red carpet at Cannes, the actress wore a striking dress by Armani Prive, embellished top to bottom with irridescent discs. The minimal silhouette and long sleeves suit the fabrication perfectly, and offset with her red hair it's a stunning look. Photo / Getty Images

STACEY MARTIN Demonstrating another way to wear metallics, actress Stacey opted for a futuristic mini-dress by Louis Vuitton for the Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, Une Lumiere) red carpet. Photo / Getty Images