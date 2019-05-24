Looks Of The Week: Cannes 2019 Red Carpet Edition

See all the best looks from Elle Fanning, Helen Mirren and more at the 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

By Rosie Herdman
Friday May 24, 2019
ELLE FANNING

We could dedicate an entire gallery to Elle's Cannes red carpet looks alone. This Christian Dior Haute Couture ensemble, with its tulle skirt, pussy-bow blouse and black hat, is particularly special. A nod to the French fashion house's iconic 1950's silhouette, the look has been updated by Dior's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri for the modern day, and Elle carries it off with sophistication and poise for the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood red carpet.

Photo / Getty Images

MONICA BELLUCCI

The Italian actress looks sophisticated and fashion-forward in a black ensemble by Alexandre Vaultier for the The Best Years of a Life (Les Plus Belles Annees D'Une Vie) at Cannes. With its voluminous sleeves, cinched waist tie and tailored trousers, the look fits her like a glove.

Photo / Getty Images

AJA NAOMI KING

Wearing a voluminous peachy gown by Zac Posen, the actress looks radiant on the A Hidden Life (Une Vie Cachée) red carpet at Cannes.

Photo / Getty Images

CHLOE SEVIGNY

Chloe always manages to look entirely herself, even though her signature style is eclectic. For the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood red carpet at Cannes, the actress chose a fun bright pink Miu Miu mini-dress, accessorised with a giant black bow and some hefty diamond jewellery.

Photo / Getty Images

HELEN MIRREN

A favourite designer of Helen's, this elegant Elie Saab Haute Couture gown fits the actress beautifully while the off-the-shoulder neckline and pink hair add fresh, unique details to her look.

Photo / Getty Images

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER

White on the red carpet can have a tendency to look a little bridal, but the supermodel avoids this entirely with a minimal two-piece by Ashi Studio, paired nicely with slick hair and pared-back accessories.

Photo / Getty Images

LEA SEYDOUX

Amid a sea of gowns, Lea Seydoux looks fresh and contemporary in a Louis Vuitton look at the Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, une Lumiere) photocall. Her orange-toned red lipstick is a lovely pairing with the pale blue jacket too.

Photo / Getty Images

DUA LIPA

Many of this year's Cannes red carpet looks would have slotted easily into this year's Camp Met Gala, and Dua's layered feathery creation by Valentino is no exception. The stylish singer wore the gown to the amFAR Cannes Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Photo / Getty Images

GALLERY: THE COOLEST LOOKS FROM THE 2019 MET GALA

ISABELLE HUPPERT

Isabelle wears a black suit better than anyone, but also has a great eye when it comes to choosing a gown. For the Frankie red carpet at Cannes, the actress wore a striking dress by Armani Prive, embellished top to bottom with irridescent discs. The minimal silhouette and long sleeves suit the fabrication perfectly, and offset with her red hair it's a stunning look.

Photo / Getty Images

STACEY MARTIN

Demonstrating another way to wear metallics, actress Stacey opted for a futuristic mini-dress by Louis Vuitton for the Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, Une Lumiere) red carpet.

Photo / Getty Images

LEOMIE ANDERSON

Leomie looks unreal at the amFAR Cannes Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. The supermodel makes a statement in rainbow with a Rami Kadi Couture dress and minimal accessories.

Photo / Getty Images

