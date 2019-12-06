Looks Of The Week 06/12/19

1/8

RIHANNA As the winner of the 'Urban Luxe' award at the British Fashion Council's Fashion Awards in London this week for Fenty, it was only right that Rihanna should wear a full look by her brand on the red carpet. The music, beauty and fashion mogul knocked it out of the park in head-to-toe seafoam green, featuring a gleaming mini-dress under a semi-sheer overcoat and gloves. Love her hair too. Photo / Getty Images READ: It's Official, Rihanna's Fenty Fashion Label Is Open For Business

ADUT AKECH Another goddess in green at the Fashion Awards, the model looks radiant in this rich jewel tone. Adut wears a look by Valentino. Photo / Getty Images READ: 11 Style Takeaways From The Fashion Awards 2019

KYLIE MINOGUE Three's a trend: Kylie also rocked green at the Awards, wearing a fluro lace dress, blazer and shoes by Christopher Kane. I love how fashion-forward this look is on Kylie, and although the singer is famously petite the oversized blazer doesn't overwhelm her frame. The diamante details are cool too. Photo / Getty Images

CAITRIONA BALFE Attending the British Independent Film Awards in London, the Outlander star chose a floral floor-length gown matched with complementary lipstick and a tousled bob. The gown is by The Vamipre's Wife, a label founded by Suzie Cave (Nick Cave's spouse) that has become a red carpet fixture for its feminine yet contemporary gowns. Photo / Getty Images

YARA SHAHIDI Green washed again (but in a good way), the actress and activist chose a beautiful Gucci gown to wear to the presentation of the 2020 Pirelli Calendar "Looking For Juliet" in Verona, Italy, for which she was photographed by Paolo Reversi. Photo / Getty Images READ: Actor Yara Shahidi Is A Determined Voice For Change

JORDAN DANIELS Back to the British Council Fashion Awards, where the Kiwi model was accompanied by her partner Jordan Vickors. Both looked great in looks by London-based Bulgarian fashion designer Kiko Kostadinov. Photo / Getty Images READ: New Zealand Model Jordan Daniels Is On The Cusp Of Great Things

IMAAN HAMMAM Another attendee wearing Fenty, the model looks fantastic in this modern power suit. Love the silhouette, and oversized shoulders paired with the wrap front. Photo / Getty Images