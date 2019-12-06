Looks Of The Week 06/12/19

At the British Fashion Council's fashion awards and beyond, celebrities put a contemporary spin on red carpet dressing

By Rosie Herdman
Friday Dec. 6, 2019
RIHANNA

As the winner of the 'Urban Luxe' award at the British Fashion Council's Fashion Awards in London this week for Fenty, it was only right that Rihanna should wear a full look by her brand on the red carpet. The music, beauty and fashion mogul knocked it out of the park in head-to-toe seafoam green, featuring a gleaming mini-dress under a semi-sheer overcoat and gloves. Love her hair too.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: It's Official, Rihanna's Fenty Fashion Label Is Open For Business

ADUT AKECH

Another goddess in green at the Fashion Awards, the model looks radiant in this rich jewel tone. Adut wears a look by Valentino.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: 11 Style Takeaways From The Fashion Awards 2019

KYLIE MINOGUE

Three's a trend: Kylie also rocked green at the Awards, wearing a fluro lace dress, blazer and shoes by Christopher Kane. I love how fashion-forward this look is on Kylie, and although the singer is famously petite the oversized blazer doesn't overwhelm her frame. The diamante details are cool too.

Photo / Getty Images

CAITRIONA BALFE

Attending the British Independent Film Awards in London, the Outlander star chose a floral floor-length gown matched with complementary lipstick and a tousled bob. The gown is by The Vamipre's Wife, a label founded by Suzie Cave (Nick Cave's spouse) that has become a red carpet fixture for its feminine yet contemporary gowns.

Photo / Getty Images

YARA SHAHIDI

Green washed again (but in a good way), the actress and activist chose a beautiful Gucci gown to wear to the presentation of the 2020 Pirelli Calendar "Looking For Juliet" in Verona, Italy, for which she was photographed by Paolo Reversi.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: Actor Yara Shahidi Is A Determined Voice For Change

JORDAN DANIELS

Back to the British Council Fashion Awards, where the Kiwi model was accompanied by her partner Jordan Vickors. Both looked great in looks by London-based Bulgarian fashion designer Kiko Kostadinov.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: New Zealand Model Jordan Daniels Is On The Cusp Of Great Things

IMAAN HAMMAM

Another attendee wearing Fenty, the model looks fantastic in this modern power suit. Love the silhouette, and oversized shoulders paired with the wrap front.

Photo / Getty Images

LIYA KEBEDE

This look won't be for everyone, but I love how Liya has styled this Moncler x Pierpaolo Piccioli puffy skirt with a simple white T-shirt and natural hair and makeup. The detail around the neckline and her chunky silver watch are nice touches too.

Photo / Getty Images


