Looks Of The Week 07/02/20

SHAKIRA & JENNIFER LOPEZ

As the headline acts for this year's Super Bowl Halftime show in Miami, the two Latina divas celebrated the unique Latin community in the USA as they belted out some of their greatest hits. Shakira wore a selection of costumes designed by Peter Dundas; while J.Lo honoured her longstanding relationship with Versace by wearing custom looks from the house, as she danced to a routine by choreographer and Viva cover star Parris Goebel.

At a press conference before the event, Shakira summed up the significance of the performance. “The Latinos are going through a difficult time in the US right now. It’s very important for us to convey a message of unity and also to show what a relevant force the Latin community is in this country: how much we have to offer, our idiosyncrasies, our culture.”

Photo / Getty Images