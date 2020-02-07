Looks Of The Week 07/02/20

A little razzle-dazzle never hurt nobody, as celebrities let their inner showgirls shine bright

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Feb. 7, 2020
1/8

SHAKIRA & JENNIFER LOPEZ

As the headline acts for this year's Super Bowl Halftime show in Miami, the two Latina divas celebrated the unique Latin community in the USA as they belted out some of their greatest hits. Shakira wore a selection of costumes designed by Peter Dundas; while J.Lo honoured her longstanding relationship with Versace by wearing custom looks from the house, as she danced to a routine by choreographer and Viva cover star Parris Goebel.

At a press conference before the event, Shakira summed up the significance of the performance. “The Latinos are going through a difficult time in the US right now. It’s very important for us to convey a message of unity and also to show what a relevant force the Latin community is in this country: how much we have to offer, our idiosyncrasies, our culture.”

Photo / Getty Images

GWYNETH PALTROW

Also opting for shimmering palettes this week, Gwyneth dons a Ralph & Russo look from the brand's spring 2020 couture collection while attending the Writers Guild Awards West Coast Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Photo / Getty Images

THROWBACK: Would You Dress Like Gwyneth Paltrow?

CIARA

Wearing an embellished blazer dressed from Balmain's spring 2020 collection, the R&B singer plays with proportion and length on the red carpet of the 9th Annual NFL Honors in Miami.

Photo / Getty Images

OPINION: Why Balmain's Millennial-Inspired Paris Fashion Week Show Was An Acidic Mess

ZOE KRAVITZ

All that glitters is Zoe in her red carpet favourite Saint Laurent at this year's BAFTAs in London.

Photo / Getty Images

GALLERY: The Coolest Looks At The 2020 BAFTAs

LAURA DERN

Also at the BAFTAs and winning an award for best Supporting Actress for her role in Marriage Story, Laura has fun in this vibrant Valentino haute couture gown, teamed with Jessica McCormack jewels.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: The Big Little Lies Style Guide

IRINA SHAYK

A barely there spangly dress by Riccardo Tisci at Burberry added some showgirl glamour at British Vogue and Tiffany & Co.'s Fashion And Film Party at London's iconic Annabel's club.

Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Too Boring To Even Argue About

NAOMIE HARRIS

Cascading waves and cascading metallic fringing — Naomie looks ready to dance in this custom Michael Kors Collection gown with Jessica McCormack jewels at the BAFTAs.

Photo / Getty Images

GALLERY: The Coolest Looks At The 2020 BAFTAs

SCARLETT JOHANSSON

Scarlett take things up another level as we have seen this awards season already, this time wearing a feathery Versace gown at the BAFTAs.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: The Versace Woman's Style Evolution


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

A Joyful Golden Globes Red Carpet Signals It's Okay To Enjoy Fashion Again

At the first Golden Globe Awards of the new decade, there seemed to be a reckoning with reality. It's OK to enjoy fashion. It a...

'That' Iconic Dress Is Back As Versace Goes For Gloss & Glam

The Italian label has long led the cult of celebrity ‘It’ dress moments. For her first show in the Big Apple, Donatella is hopi...

Gwyneth Paltrow Has Saved All Her Oscars Gowns

And the other fashion news you might have missed

The Coolest Looks From The BAFTAs 2020 Red Carpet

Now over to London for this year's British Academy Film Awards

Galleries

Fruit-Toned Fashion & Homewares For An Endless Summer State Of Mind

4 Classic Trends That Will Instantly Update Your Work Wardrobe

Whether you’re starting a new job or are back at the same, well-chosen wardrobe updates will ensu...

Emilia Wickstead's Pre-Fall 2020 Look Book Celebrates Motherhood

For Emilia Wickstead's latest pre-fall 2020 collection, the New Zealand-born designer worked with...

The Coolest Celebrity Looks Of The Year

From the Met Ball to the Oscars and beyond, we round up 2019's best red carpet looks.

Stylish Yet Comfortable Trousers To Wear On Boxing Day & Beyond

Let the relaxation begin, with these comfortable yet stylish drawstring and elasticated-waistband...

8 Pretty Patterned Dresses That Disguise Food Stains

It's the holidays. Accidents happen. Here's our pick of fail-safe frocks that will disguise a mul...

Pretty (And Forgiving) Party Dresses For The Festive Season

Have your cake and eat it too with these breezy and very forgiving summer dresses.

Viva's Fashion Team Road Test The Giambattista Valli x H&M Collection

Just in time for party season, the Viva fashion team tries on some fun statement-making pieces fr...

Update Your Work Wardrobe With These Chic Lightweight Staples

Waft into work in these chic, lightweight summer staples for a stylish 9-5 wardrobe.
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter