Looks Of The Week 07/06/19

TESSA THOMPSON Tessa always looks terrific in pretty much anything, thanks mostly to a confident approach to dressing. For the photo-call for Men In Black: International in Paris she opts for a sculptural look by Hong Kong born, London-based designer Robert Wun. Even more stunning is the rooftop location overlooking Paris at the Cite de l'Architecture et du Patrimoine. Photo / Getty Images

YARA SHAHIDI Stateside, Yara shows her bold fashion choices at this year's CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum. Really digging her sculptural hairdo, a reference to Diana Ross in the 1975 film Mahogany. Opting for separates, this Monse resort 2020 look is a fun and sculptural outfit that stood out on the red carpet. CFDA 2018: Pyer Moss Is Determined To Make The Industry More Relevant Photo / Getty Images

HANNE GABY ODIELE Also in attendance and wearing Monse, the Belgian model matches the artful draping of her look with a structured box purse featuring the letter H. Photo / Getty Images

SHAILENE WOODLEY The Big Little Lies actress has made some really bold choices recently while out on the promo circuit to promote season two of BLL, working closely with celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger to showcase her confident approach to fashion. At the CFDA awards on Monday, the actress chose to wear this deconstructed tuxedo dress from Johnathan Simkhai's resort 2020 collection, adding a bold orange eyeshad to complement the cutting-edge look. Photo / Getty Images

AMBER VALETTA Also wearing a tailored look with a point of interest, Amber keeps it chic in a two-tone Alexander McQueen silk suit by Sarah Burton from her recent fall 2019 collection, accessorised with crystal jewellery and ear cuff. Photo / Getty Images

JESSICA WILLIAMS Attending her first CFDA Awards and also presenting on the night was actress and comedian Jessica Williams wearing a quintessential look from Thom Browne. The small details of a septum ring, red flowers, headband and bow trimmed kitten heels adds a personal touch to an otherwise conservative look. Photo / Getty Images

LAKEITH STANFIELD Satin is made to be worn and crushed, and I don't mind the way Lakeith is owning this languid Sies Marjan look at the CFDAs. Photo / Getty Images