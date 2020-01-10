Looks Of The Week 10/01/20

1/8

MEGHAN MARKLE Just before causing a worldwide stir when they announced they'll be stepping back from their role as senior members of the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to Canada House in London. Meghan chose a tonal look for the occasion, wearing shades of brown, tan and beige which complement each other nicely and the mixture of textures adds separation between the garments. She's carrying a coat by Reiss, and her skirt and turtleneck are by Massimo Dutti with Jimmy Choo heels. It will be interesting to see how Meghan's fashion choices evolve once she steps back from the royal family, and how she chooses to express her style from now on. Photo / Getty Images

BILLY PORTER Proving he can rock both OTT and more toned down ensembles, Billy also embraced chocolate brown in this Gucci look while attending The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York. Photo / Getty Images

AWKWAFINA Before becoming the first woman of Asian descent to win the Golden Globe for best comedy actress, Awkwafina walked the red carpet in a Christian Dior couture look. The ruffled collar contrasted nicely with her jacket and the streamlined silhouette of the skirt, and it's a change-up from the classic red carpet gown look that perfectly suits the actress and comedian. Photo / Getty Images GALLERY: The Coolest Looks From The Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet

LISA BONET & JASON MOMOA Everyone's favourite red carpet couple also looked great at the Globes. I love Lisa's ethereal Fendi couture gown with its botanical print, and Jason's dark green velvet Tom Ford jacket paired with Valentino trousers. The fact that he was later seen at the ceremony in just the black tank top only makes it better - it reminds me of a nineties red carpet moment. Photo / Getty Images

NICOLE SCHERZINGER There's no denying the singer and television personality looks sensational in this Tony Maticevski gown. It's almost like it was moulded to her body, it fits her so well. Nicole wore this look to attend the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party in Beverly Hills. Photo / Getty Images

SALMA HAYEK Continuing her streak of being an ambassador for the brand, Salma donned this eye-catching Gucci suit to a press event in New York. It's a good lesson in print-on-print, with the differing sizes of the checks proving not too overwhelming for the eye despite their ubiquity. Photo / Getty Images

ELLA BALINSKA Looks like we should all be wearing wide legs on our printed trouser suits now. The Charlie's Angels star looked chic at the BAFTA award nomination announcements in this Joshua Kane two-piece, paired with a black turtleneck. Photo / Getty Images