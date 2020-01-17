Looks Of the Week 17/01/20

It's a bold new world, as celebrities usher in awards season with energetic gusto

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Jan. 17, 2020
ZENDAYA COLEMAN

Ever the risk-taker, the actor turned heads for all the right reasons at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in California wearing this Tom Ford outfit. The futuristic look is styled with Christian Louboutin heels and long braids.

YARA SHAHIDI

Yara knows how to have fun as temperatures take a dive while out and about in New York, wearing an oversized Moncler jacket with a fun floral print, jeans and yellow Malone Souliers pumps.

ANDREW SCOTT

The Fleabag star sharpens up in a tonal Berluti suit with hot pink shirt and Christian Louboutin shoes at the Critics' Choice Awards.

AWKWAFINA

Showcasing her strong red-carpet game once again, the comedian and actor opts for this sunny chiffon Elie Saab resot 2020 gown with jewels by Irene Neuwirth at the Critics' Choice Awards.

LAURA DERN

Also in attendance at the awards, Laura takes on a simple and effective citrus coloured gown by Emilia Wickstead with Messika Paris jewels.

