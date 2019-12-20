Looks Of The Week 20/12/19

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST, PUFF DADDY, KHLOE KARDASHIAN & KYLIE JENNER

Love or loathe them, there’s no disputing the impact the entire Kardashian/Jenner household has made on beauty, fashion and popular culture — especially so in the last decade. Here representing their quintessential brand of sexy, the sisters join Sean Combs to help celebrate his 50th birthday in L.A.

Kim continues on her vintage journey, wearing a Vivienne Westwood 1995 bridal gown. Khloe opts for a Bryan Hearns jumpsuit and Kylie wears a Balmain gown. Both Khloe and Kylie wear matching wigs.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: What Does Sexy Fashion Mean?