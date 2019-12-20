Looks Of The Week 20/12/19

Va-va-voom. Festive dressing called for hour-glass silhouettes and plenty of uanpolagetic bling from some famous faces

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Dec. 20, 2019
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST, PUFF DADDY, KHLOE KARDASHIAN & KYLIE JENNER

Love or loathe them, there’s no disputing the impact the entire Kardashian/Jenner household has made on beauty, fashion and popular culture — especially so in the last decade. Here representing their quintessential brand of sexy, the sisters join Sean Combs to help celebrate his 50th birthday in L.A.

Kim continues on her vintage journey, wearing a Vivienne Westwood 1995 bridal gown. Khloe opts for a Bryan Hearns jumpsuit and Kylie wears a Balmain gown. Both Khloe and Kylie wear matching wigs.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: What Does Sexy Fashion Mean?

JAY Z & BEYONCE

Also attending the birthday bash, Jay-Z sharpens up in a tux while Beyoncé looks almost unrecognisable without her signature blonde tresses, wearing a vampy custom Kujta & Meri gown and accessorised with Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: 2009-2019: A Decade In Fashion

MARIAH CAREY

It’s the 25th anniversary of All I Want For Christmas Is You and the self-proclaimed elusive chanteuse is celebrating the song finally reaching number one for the first time (long story). Not one to disappoint, Mariah gives her fans what they want in full diva regalia, wearing this sparkling Alexandre Vauthier gown in New York.

Photo / Getty Images

WATCH: Our Favourite Fancy Songs For That Flossy Feeling

JORJA SMITH

Looking resplendent in a cool blue gown by uber hip Berlin brand GmbH, Jorja brings the heat despite dipping temperatures while at the Global Citizen Prize 2019 event held at Royal Albert Hall in London. She teams this with a pair of strappy Manolo Blahnik ‘Bucu Starfish’ sandals.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: Four Fashion Brands From Berlin You Need To Know


