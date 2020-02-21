Looks Of The Week 21/02/20

1/8

TYLER, THE CREATOR & KENDALL JENNER Winner of the Best International Male Artist at the Brit Awards, the rapper joined Kendall Jenner at the Love Magazine Fashion Week party. Kendall wears a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress. Photo / Getty Images Jean Paul Gaultier On His Collaboration With Ballet Preljocaj & 50 Years In Fashion

ALEXA CHUNG Riding the wave of her popular new Netflix Series Next In Fashion, the style icon dons a dress with a side cut-out from J.W Anderson's spring/summer 2020 collection and a camel coat to the Fashion Our Future launch during London Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images A New Fashion Series Debuts On Netflix Plus More Binge-Worthy Shows On Our Radar

LOU DOILLON Kicking off Milan Fashion Week with a pair of yellow flares is the French singer, model and actor, front row at Gucci, wearing full ensemble from the brand. Photo / Getty Images Halston: The Rise & Fall Of One Of America's Greatest Fashion Designers

HARRY STYLES Wearing one of three looks at the Brit Awards, this one was a stand out for the British singer, designed by Gucci. Bonus points for signature pearls and Mary Jane shoes. The addition of a black ribbon attached to the lapel is in honour of the recent death of ex-girlfriend, Caroline Flack. Photo / Getty Images The Coolest Looks From The Brit Awards Red Carpet 2020

LISA LOVE The iconic West Coast Director of US Vogue wears a tie-neck blouse, sharp dinner suit and signature shades to celebrate director Autumn de Wilde's latest film adaptation of Emma held at the Chateau Marmont. Photo / Getty Images The New Adaptation Of 'Emma' May Be The Most Stylish Jane Austen Film Yet

LUKA SABBAT Luka Sabbat attends The Woolmark Prize show during London Fashion Week showing us how to easily turn a formal dress code on its head, wearing a black suit with white shirt and white tie Photo / Getty Images READ: Ten Stylish Men To Follow On Instagram

NENEH CHERRY The 90s pop icon makes a powerful entrance at the Brits wearing a Bottega Veneta suit in support of her daughter Mabel, who picked up an award for Best Female Solo Artist. Photo / Getty Images The Coolest Looks From The Brit Awards Red Carpet 2020