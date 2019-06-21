Looks Of The Week 21/06/19

Prim details and Victorian summer wear provided a surprisingly lady-like approach to this week’s stand-out looks

By Dan Ahwa
Friday June 21, 2019
DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE

It's been interesting to see how the Duchess has recently become a lot more traditional with her style, to the point of extreme lady-like measures. Perhaps it’s a strategy to showcase the contrast between the Duchess and the streamlined modernity of the Duchess of Sussex. Whatever the reason, I’m sure the royal wardrobe advisors have a plan in place for the future Queen, starting with a style that is in step with the image of British royalty. This pale blue Elie Saab resort 2019 number was accessorised with a matching Philip Treacy hat embroidered with flower detailing, Kiki McDonough matching earrings and silver Gianvito Rossi pumps to day one of the Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.

Photo / Getty Images

ZENDAYA

Looking like she’d be at home on Downton Abbey, Zendaya adds her own flair to this tailored three–piece Alexandre Vauthier fall 2019 look at the Spider-Man: Far From Home London photo call at Tower of London, one of the film's iconic locations.

Photo / Getty Images

STORM REID

Attending the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica, Storm showcases her unique and fearless approach to style in a Victorian/Edwardian inspired ensemble from Etro’s fall 2019 collection. I like how she brings a modern and youthful take to an otherwise traditionally-inspired look, teamed with David Yurman jewellery and minimalist heels.

Photo / Getty Images

ZHANG ZIYI

The Chinese superstar attends the 2019 Shanghai International Film Festival Opening Ceremony wearing an embellished Ralph & Russo spring 2017 couture design. The lapel neckline is a beautiful detail, which Zhang re-enforces with some standout jewels.

Photo / Getty Image

QUEEN LETIZIA OF SPAIN AND CAMILLA, DUCHESS OF CORNWALL

Attending the Order of the Garter service in Windsor this week, both ladies showcased two different approaches to royal fashion. Queen Letizia goes for modest dressing done right wearing Spanish brand Cherubina for the occasion, styled with a black veiled hat and Manolo Blahnik heels. Camilla opts for a pink Anna Valentine coat dress with a Philip Treacy hat.

Photo / Getty Images

JENNA COLEMAN

Rounding off this week’s lady-like looks, is Victoria actress Jenna, wearing a floral top and skirt from Erdem’s resort 2019 collection to the Cartier Queen’s Cup Tournament in Windsor.

Photo / Getty Images


