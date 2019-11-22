Looks Of The Week 22/11/19

Sharp, artful minimalism made for some arresting looks this week - especially from the boys

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Nov. 22, 2019
JOSH O'CONNOR

Playing original soft boy Prince Charles in The Crown, the actor, who has previously shot a Loewe campaign with photographer Steven Meisel, continues to showcase his style credentials in a custom tan suit and an artful shirt and pin from Loewe at The Crown premiere in Hollywood.

The Crown Style Guide: A Closer Look At The Fashion Of Season 3

ELLA BALINSKA

Also wearing a custom design, Ella keeps it austere in a sleek Prada gown and Christian Louboutin heels at the UK Premiere of Charlie's Angels at The Curzon in Mayfair.

STEPHAN JAMES

Fellas, here's how to nail tonal dressing. The actor keeps is dapper in this all grey ensemble while out to to promote his latest film 21 Bridges in New York City.

OLIVIA COLMAN

Prada suits the Oscar winner, particularly this interesting take on cocktail dressing with a beaded skirt at the L.A Premiere of The Crown. Since the third season debuted this week, Olivia has widely lauded for her performance as the Queen.

CHADWICK BOSEMAN

Chadwick knows how to wear a bold blazer well, and I like the simple, clean-cut approach to this graphic print blazer from Dunhill worn to the New York screening of 21 Bridges. The blazer features a print created by Kenta Cobayashi.

KACEY MUSGRAVES

The country singer keeps it festive in a winter white David Koma outfit teamed with Eva Fehren jewels and Stella Luna heels at the screening of The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show in New York.

