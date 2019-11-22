Looks Of The Week 22/11/19

1/6

JOSH O'CONNOR Playing original soft boy Prince Charles in The Crown, the actor, who has previously shot a Loewe campaign with photographer Steven Meisel, continues to showcase his style credentials in a custom tan suit and an artful shirt and pin from Loewe at The Crown premiere in Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images The Crown Style Guide: A Closer Look At The Fashion Of Season 3

ELLA BALINSKA Also wearing a custom design, Ella keeps it austere in a sleek Prada gown and Christian Louboutin heels at the UK Premiere of Charlie's Angels at The Curzon in Mayfair. Photo / Getty Images

STEPHAN JAMES Fellas, here's how to nail tonal dressing. The actor keeps is dapper in this all grey ensemble while out to to promote his latest film 21 Bridges in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

OLIVIA COLMAN Prada suits the Oscar winner, particularly this interesting take on cocktail dressing with a beaded skirt at the L.A Premiere of The Crown. Since the third season debuted this week, Olivia has widely lauded for her performance as the Queen. Photo / Getty Images

CHADWICK BOSEMAN Chadwick knows how to wear a bold blazer well, and I like the simple, clean-cut approach to this graphic print blazer from Dunhill worn to the New York screening of 21 Bridges. The blazer features a print created by Kenta Cobayashi. Photo / Getty Images