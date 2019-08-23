Looks Of The Week 23/08/19

Parisian style tropes made a bourgeoisie statement in this week's coolest looks

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Aug. 23, 2019
CYNTHIA ADDAI-ROBINSON

Showcasing the playful whimsy of Christopher Kane's prefall 2019 collection, the British actress dons this lace bodysuit and polka dot print full skirt to celeberate the Saks Fifth Avenue window for the final season, with her fellow cast mates from Power.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: Sisley's Christine d'Ornano Shares Her French Beauty Secrets

SAMARA WEAVING

Attending the L.A screening of her new film Ready Or Not, the Home And Away alumni selects a sleek Versace fall 2019 look with a box purse and satin heels.

Photo / Getty Images

Legendary Ex-French Vogue Editor Shares Her Story

ANDIE MACDOWELL

Taking a leaf out of Carine Roitfeld's style book, Andie keeps it chic in cropped leather pleated trousers and white pointy pumps from Brunello Cucinelli fall 2019, at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City to promote her new film Ready or Not alongside Samara Weaving.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: A Day in Paris with Fashion Guide Alois Guinut

KIRSTEN DUNST

A crisp black cocktail dress and a smoky eye is a look plucked straight out of a Parisienne's style playbook. Kirsten attends the screening of Becoming a God in Central Florida in L.A wearing this The Vampire's Wife dress with discreet gold jewellery.

Photo / Getty Images

THROWBACK: How to Dress Like a Parisian


