Looks Of The Week 23/08/19

1/4

CYNTHIA ADDAI-ROBINSON Showcasing the playful whimsy of Christopher Kane's prefall 2019 collection, the British actress dons this lace bodysuit and polka dot print full skirt to celeberate the Saks Fifth Avenue window for the final season, with her fellow cast mates from Power. Photo / Getty Images READ: Sisley's Christine d'Ornano Shares Her French Beauty Secrets

SAMARA WEAVING Attending the L.A screening of her new film Ready Or Not, the Home And Away alumni selects a sleek Versace fall 2019 look with a box purse and satin heels. Photo / Getty Images Legendary Ex-French Vogue Editor Shares Her Story

ANDIE MACDOWELL Taking a leaf out of Carine Roitfeld's style book, Andie keeps it chic in cropped leather pleated trousers and white pointy pumps from Brunello Cucinelli fall 2019, at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City to promote her new film Ready or Not alongside Samara Weaving. Photo / Getty Images READ: A Day in Paris with Fashion Guide Alois Guinut