Looks Of The Week 24/01/20

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE Picking up her SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for Fleabag, Phoebe shines in an Armani Prive ensemble. Photo / Getty Images

JOSH O'CONNOR There were several great menswear looks at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards on Monday, however the British actor's tidily tailored suit and accompanying accessories (once again from Loewe) was a winner on the night. Photo / Getty Images

HELENA BONHAM CARTER There's always an element of being skew-whiff, eccentrically British and totally original with Helena — even on a Hollywood red carpet wearing a Self-Portrait fall 2019 sequin dress at the SAG Awards. Photo / Getty Images

ALEXIS BLEDEL An embellished full length gown from Temperly was a surprisingly grown-up choice for the actress at the SAG Awards, who’s often seen in brighter tones, but proved to be a sophisticated highlight that referenced the timeless elegance of Victorian Gothic glamour. Photo / Getty Images

REESE WITHERSPOON & KERRY WASHINGTON Attending the Hulu Panel in Pasadena, the duo wear matching black ensembles. Reese opts for comfort in this studded wool jumper and black trousers from the spring 2020 Michael Kors Collection. Kerry opts for a chic Miu Miu dress with ruffle details. Photo / Getty Images

ALEXA CHUNG While we're anticipating her new Netflix show Next In Fashion alongside co-host Tan France next week, the Brit style icon was out and about during haute couture week in Paris, this time attending the after show dinner for Dior wearing a whimsical dress from the house. Photo / Getty Images