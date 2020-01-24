Looks Of The Week 24/01/20

From Paris Fashion Week to the SAG Awards, celebrities turned towards the dark side in enchanting, Gothic-inspired looks

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Jan. 24, 2020
PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE

Picking up her SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for Fleabag, Phoebe shines in an Armani Prive ensemble.

THROWBACK: How Armani Stays Relevant

JOSH O'CONNOR

There were several great menswear looks at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards on Monday, however the British actor's tidily tailored suit and accompanying accessories (once again from Loewe) was a winner on the night.

READ: A Closer Look At The Fashion On The Crown Season Three

HELENA BONHAM CARTER

There's always an element of being skew-whiff, eccentrically British and totally original with Helena — even on a Hollywood red carpet wearing a Self-Portrait fall 2019 sequin dress at the SAG Awards.

READ: Helena Bonham Carter On The Crown & Her Own Eccentric Family

ALEXIS BLEDEL

An embellished full length gown from Temperly was a surprisingly grown-up choice for the actress at the SAG Awards, who’s often seen in brighter tones, but proved to be a sophisticated highlight that referenced the timeless elegance of Victorian Gothic glamour.

REESE WITHERSPOON & KERRY WASHINGTON

Attending the Hulu Panel in Pasadena, the duo wear matching black ensembles. Reese opts for comfort in this studded wool jumper and black trousers from the spring 2020 Michael Kors Collection. Kerry opts for a chic Miu Miu dress with ruffle details.

GALLERY: Reese Witherspoon's Beauty Evolution

ALEXA CHUNG

While we're anticipating her new Netflix show Next In Fashion alongside co-host Tan France next week, the Brit style icon was out and about during haute couture week in Paris, this time attending the after show dinner for Dior wearing a whimsical dress from the house.

READ: How Alexa Chung Made Fashion Her Business

CARINE ROITFELD

Also seen at Paris Fashion Week is one of street style's original style icons Carine Roitfeld, wearing a quintessential Roitfeld look — kohl-rimmed eyes, pencil skirt silhouette and sheer tights.

THROWBACK: How To Dress French According To Carine


