Looks Of The Week 29/11/19

Goddess vibes radiated on the red carpet from London to L.A

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Nov. 29, 2019
1/5

FLORENCE WELCH

True to her bohemian style, the singer opts for this pleated chiffon Gucci gown at the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London.

Photo / Getty Images

GALLERY: Embrace The Natural World With These Free-Spirited Pieces For Summer

IMAN

The regal supermodel makes a magnificent entrance on the red carpet at the 2019 International Emmy Awards Gala in New York, wearing a feather trim one shoulder dress from Parabal Gurung's fall 2019 collection, accessorised with David Webb jewellery.

Photo / Getty Images

THROWBACK: David Bowie's Fashion Influence

JOELY RICHARDSON

Also attending the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London, Joely opts for this vivid jewel tone Roksanda spring 2020 gown. The pleated volume around the sleeves creates a show-stopping effect.

Photo / Getty Images

READ:What Is Big Dress Energy? Get To Know Fashion's Powerful New Trend

RADHIKA APTE

Indian theatre actress also makes a terriffic entrance at the 2019 International Emmy Awards Gala in New York in an Iris Van Herpen dress. Not many can pull of the designer's avant-garde designs, but Radhika showcases the perfect way to style one of Iris' creations — with simple grooming and a bold red lip.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: Style Lessons From Our Favourite Escapist Fashion Icons

TONI BRAXTON

The R&B diva, who performed on the night, went for a softer look on the red-carpet at the American Music Awards wearing a Labourjoisie gown and jewels from Icon Jewels.

Photo / Getty Images

GALLERY: The Coolest Looks From The 2019 American Music Awards


