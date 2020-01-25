4 Classic Trends That Will Instantly Update Your Work Wardrobe

1/19

FINE & DANDY Turns out Annie Hall had the right idea, and a stylish waistcoat is just right for these times too. They were one of the key trends at the international spring/summer 2020 shows, seen at the likes of Louis Vuitton, Celine and Marc Jacobs. They’re versatile and great for layering, so go slightly oversized for a hint of dandyish charm, or more fitted for a boost of structure. Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2020.

Zara waistcoat, on sale for $45.90.

De La Vali waistcoat, $550, from Net-a-Porter.

IN THE BAG A great bag is a workday must — you lug it around for the whole week, you may as well pick one you like. Recent iterations boast practicality while being easy on the eye. Featuring both a top handle and longer strap, you can wear your satchel across the body or swinging from your hand, as seen at the Fendi and Hermes spring/summer 2020 shows. Fendi spring/summer 2020.

Deadly Ponies bag $829.

BLUE SKY THINKING Indulge in some colour therapy and incorporate “classic blue”, Pantone’s colour of 2020, into your outfit repertoire. “It’s a reassuring blue, full of calm and confidence,” Laurie Pressman, vice-president of the Pantone Color Institute, told Time magazine. It goes well with camel and tan, as well as cream, brown and pink. Theory pre-fall 2020.

H&M Studio dress $169.

Kowtow trousers, on sale for $139.

TRAIL BLAZER Another “borrowed from the boys” update, this season’s favourite style of blazer is oversized and relaxed. To add contrast to this shape, stick with sleek garments underneath like some well-tailored trousers and a silk shirt. Keep an eye on op shops and both brick-and-mortar and online vintage stores, you’ll find some good options there too. Photo / Getty Images