Clothes & Accessories With A Sustainable Point Of View

Shop smart with these eco-minded picks for your home and wardrobe

Saturday Nov. 16, 2019
1/11

Stella McCartney dress $2770.

We-Ar yoga mat $108, non-toxic, recyclable and biodegradable.

Nobody Denim silk shirt $239, made with a traceable supply chain, living wage for workers and accredited by Ethical Clothing Australia.

Kowtow swimsuit $271, made from Econyl regenerated nylon.

Isle of Eden sunglasses $179, handcrafted with Italian plant-based biodegradable acetate.

Ettitude sheet set, $202, from Well Made Clothes, made from organic bamboo lyocell.

Wado sneakers $260, from Well Made Clothes.

World X IHC tote bag, $29, from World, an unbleached cotton reusable canvas bag printed with artwork by one of the 2019 IHC Art Awards entrants who are intellectually disabled.

Pela phone case $70, 100 per cent compostable.

Soko earrings, $159, from Ingenue, made from recycled brass.

Trade Aid basket $35, made with recycled saris.


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Inside The Minimalist London Home Of Kowtow Founder Gosia Piatek

In keeping with the ethos of her ethical fashion label, Gosia takes a pared back yet high quality approach to her North London ...

Our Favourite Fashionable Tote Bags You'll Totes Feel Good About Buying

These thoughtful totes won't leave you with buyer's remorse

Preloved Clothing & Vintage Treasures That Encourage A Mindful Approach To Fashion

The most stylish way to dress right now is with a conscious mind

Beauty News: The Latest Sustainable Products To Have On Your Radar

The Viva beauty team rounds up the latest local launches of products that care for you and the planet

Galleries

Viva's Fashion Team Road Test The Giambattista Valli x H&M Collection

Just in time for party season, the Viva fashion team tries on some fun statement-making pieces fr...

The Best Beauty Trends To Come Out Of NZ Fashion Week 2019

Take your cues from this year’s runways to inspire your beauty look for spring and beyond.

Runway Highlights: Must-See Looks From Maggie Marilyn's NZFW 2019 Show

Maggie Marilyn's first-ever runway show was a nature-inspired affair at Morningside's Glasshouse

What The Viva Team Wore To NZ Fashion Week 2019

What The Viva Team Wore To NZ Fashion Week 2019

Runway Highlights: The Must-See Looks From Hailwood's NZFW 2019 Show

Adrian Hailwood utilised his signature glamorous design aesthetic for his New Zealand Fashion Wee...

The Best Street Style Looks From NZ Fashion Week 2019

The Best Street Style From NZ Fashion Week 2019

Runway Highlights: The Must-See Looks From Kate Sylvester's NZFW 2019 Show

Berets, gumboots and love letters... Kate Sylvester opened NZ Fashion Week with a tribute to past...

Shopping Wish List: What The Viva Team Is Coveting For Spring

New things for spring? Groundbreaking. From tie-dyed shirts to sweet dresses, here's what we've g...

11 Of The Best Lightweight Sweaters & Knits For Layering

Not too hot, not too cold, these jumpers, cardigans and other knitted pieces will provide that pe...
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter