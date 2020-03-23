Comfort Comes First With These Cosy Clothes To Buy Now

In these trying times, all we want to do is swaddle ourselves in forgiving shapes and soft fabrics

By Rosie Herdman
Monday March 23, 2020
1/10

Standard Issue merino shawl $199.

Marle mohair and merino jumper $380.

Loulou Studio Egyptian cotton bodysuit, $189, from Fabric.

Norse Project socks, $40, from Good As Gold.

Issey Miyake drop-crotch trousers, $797, from The Shelter.

Kowtow dress $369.

Emu sheepskin slippers, $70, from Smith & Caugheys.

Madam Stoltz velvet pillowcase, $82, from Wooden Horse.

Witchery off the shoulder knitted dress $200.

American Vintage cardigan, $329, from Superette.


