11 Cool Blazers To Smarten Up Your Wardrobe

Whether it's a full suit or an elevated addition to casual dressing, a blazer is a wardrobe must-have

By Annabel Dickson
Monday Feb. 17, 2020
From work to play, a blazer makes a powerful addition to any outfit.

Photo / Getty Images

Seed Heritage blazer $200

A pastel tone is an ideal way to break up typical autumnal hues.

Georgia Alice leather blazer $1599.

An over-sized blazer in gorgeous soft leather will add a luxe spin to a staple.

Country Road Blazer $349.

A classic beige blazer can do no wrong. An exposed seam and large pockets gives it a point of interest.

Joseph blazer $1398.

Oversized 90s blazers have come full circle. This great longline blazer has a striking large check design.

Anine Bing blazer, $579 from Fabric.

Perfectly suited to the colder months, this style is crafted from textured corduroy fabric with a tailored design.

Helen Cherry blazer $829 (available mid-February from Workshop).

A divine addition going for the cooler months in an inviting plum colour.

Materiel blazer, $1621, from Net-A-Porter.

Channel a slick seventies mood with this retro faux leather design.

Tuesday Label blazer $289.

Pretty in pink with a simple cut; an easy way to add colour into your wardrobe.

Golden Goose tweed blazer, $1600, from Adorno.

The ultimate winter purchase in a stunning blue and black check tweed fabric.

Zara blazer $99.

A relaxed style with an on-trend leopard print is perfect for those warmer than usual autumn days.

Storm blazer $349.

Perfect for heading out on cooler evenings when you need to cover up a little more, with the addition of gold studs.


