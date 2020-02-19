The Coolest Looks From The Brit Awards Red Carpet 2020

Celebrating its 40th anniversary at London's O2 Arena, The Brits showcased both talent and style

By Dan Ahwa
Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020
PALOMA FAITH

There to present Best International Male and announcing her new music coming out soon, Paloma goes full English tea-time in this floral Miu Miu dress with a bright pink hat. Perhaps she's dressed for the wrong occasion, but somehow she manages to pull the look off with a confident pose.

LIZZO

Changing out of her Jeremy Scott Hershey's milk chocolate wrapper dress (which was also great), Lizzo changed into this sequin blue Dundas gown and a glass of bubbles after performing a medley of her hits on stage.

BILLIE EILISH

The International Female Solo Artist winner has created a look that's completely her own, and for that we'll take our hats off to her for consistency. This Burberry look gives a nod to English heritage with a modern twist.

JORJA SMITH

The British singer and songwriter goes for a classic Brit Awards look — fun, irreverent and bold — in a Jean Paul Gaultier catsuit.

JOY CROOKES

Paying tribute to her Bangladeshi heritage, the soul singer looks resplendent in this Monga's London ensemble with jewellery from GG Creations.

NENEH CHERRY

The Buffalo Stance icon still knows the power of an androgynous look in this cool Bottega Veneta short suit with black boots and over sized gold hoops styled by Natasha Wray, also there to support her daughter, the singer Mabel, who won Best Female Solo Artist.

HARRY STYLES

Wearing a suit by Gucci on the red carpet, Harry layers his signature pearls underneath a prim collar, the most significant part of his outfit was a black ribbon pinned onto his left lapel, which is a globally recognised sign of remembrance and mourning for the late Caroline Flack.

CELESTE

Winner of the Rising Star Award, the singer dons this dramatic black gown from surrealist bridalwear and ready-to-wear brand Wed Studio, and we're totally digging this Victorian Gothic moment for her big night.

TYLER, THE CREATOR

One of the most stylish rappers out there, Tyler took home the International Male Solo Artist trophy wearing a leopard print vest, and I'm here for it.

MEL C

A high ponytail seems like a nod to her Spice Girls days, but Melanie was anything but sporty in this elegant black gown.

MAHALIA

The actress and singer opted for an hour-glass silhouette in this velvet green gown by Lena Berisha teamed with Cartier jewels.

FKA TWIGS

Continuing to make a convincing case or pirate chic, the singer shows her loyalty to British designer Ed Marler wearing corsetted boxer shorts and a moiré and velvet tracksuit.

ADWOA ABOAH

The activist and model selects this crisp white Vivienne Westwood gown offset by a fun feathery purse on the red-carpet.

