The Coolest Looks From The Brit Awards Red Carpet 2020

PALOMA FAITH There to present Best International Male and announcing her new music coming out soon, Paloma goes full English tea-time in this floral Miu Miu dress with a bright pink hat. Perhaps she's dressed for the wrong occasion, but somehow she manages to pull the look off with a confident pose. Photo / Getty Images

LIZZO Changing out of her Jeremy Scott Hershey's milk chocolate wrapper dress (which was also great), Lizzo changed into this sequin blue Dundas gown and a glass of bubbles after performing a medley of her hits on stage. Photo / Getty Images

BILLIE EILISH The International Female Solo Artist winner has created a look that's completely her own, and for that we'll take our hats off to her for consistency. This Burberry look gives a nod to English heritage with a modern twist. Photo / Getty Images THROWBACK: Meeting Billie Eilish

JORJA SMITH The British singer and songwriter goes for a classic Brit Awards look — fun, irreverent and bold — in a Jean Paul Gaultier catsuit. Photo / Getty Images READ: The Viva Team Share Their Celebrity Fashion Inspirations

JOY CROOKES Paying tribute to her Bangladeshi heritage, the soul singer looks resplendent in this Monga's London ensemble with jewellery from GG Creations. Photo / Getty Images

NENEH CHERRY The Buffalo Stance icon still knows the power of an androgynous look in this cool Bottega Veneta short suit with black boots and over sized gold hoops styled by Natasha Wray, also there to support her daughter, the singer Mabel, who won Best Female Solo Artist. Photo / Getty Images.

HARRY STYLES Wearing a suit by Gucci on the red carpet, Harry layers his signature pearls underneath a prim collar, the most significant part of his outfit was a black ribbon pinned onto his left lapel, which is a globally recognised sign of remembrance and mourning for the late Caroline Flack. Photo / Getty Images READ: Inside The Met Gala's Camp Exhibition

CELESTE Winner of the Rising Star Award, the singer dons this dramatic black gown from surrealist bridalwear and ready-to-wear brand Wed Studio, and we're totally digging this Victorian Gothic moment for her big night. Photo / Getty Images THROWBACK: Sign Of The Times: Victoriana

TYLER, THE CREATOR One of the most stylish rappers out there, Tyler took home the International Male Solo Artist trophy wearing a leopard print vest, and I'm here for it. Photo / Getty Images

MEL C A high ponytail seems like a nod to her Spice Girls days, but Melanie was anything but sporty in this elegant black gown. Photo / Getty Images READ: We Look Back At The Spice Girls Style Evolution

MAHALIA The actress and singer opted for an hour-glass silhouette in this velvet green gown by Lena Berisha teamed with Cartier jewels. Photo / Getty Images

FKA TWIGS Continuing to make a convincing case or pirate chic, the singer shows her loyalty to British designer Ed Marler wearing corsetted boxer shorts and a moiré and velvet tracksuit. Photo / Getty Images