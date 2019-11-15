The Coolest Looks From The Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2019

1/6

HALF QUEEN & JESSB Great to see designer Campbell Luke deservedly on the red carpet, worn by DJ Half Queen with a pair of Dr. Martens, while Viva cover star Jess shines in this top and trouser set from Adidas. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

BENEE Sweeping up four awards last night, I like how the singer understands the irreverent dark humour of a designer like Jimmy D in this look from the label. Photo / Dean Purcell

JACINDA ARDERN As our Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage, the Prime Minister has always been supportive of our music and fashion industry, this time selecting an elegant grey dress designed by Tanya Carlson, with a pair of earrings from Zoe & Morgan. Photo / Dean Purcell

ISRAEL ADESANYA UFC Middleweight Champion looks comfortable and slick in this two-piece set from uGO apparel, from Los Angeles. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

KANOA LLOYD AND JESSE MULLIGAN Viva's dining out editor and host for the night Jesse gets into the spirit in a suit from local maker Manahan Menswear using Ralph Lauren upholstery fabric, and Kanoa wears a sleek black jumpsuit. Photo / Norrie Montgomery