Dress To Impress At The Tennis With These Celebrity-Inspired Outfits

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Jan. 3, 2020
EMMA WATSON

Easy, breezy relaxed tailoring like this ensemble Emma wore to Wimbledon last year, was a lesson in casual elegance. A linen suit is the perfect way to stay cool, calm and collected. Bonus points for a sun smart hat.

Photo / Getty Images

Ruby linen blazer $249 and matching trousers $199.

Janessa Leone fedora, $449, from Superette.

Penny Sage slides $185.

EDDIE REDMAYNE

Thanks to the casualisation of dress codes in recent years, it's easier to get away with a pair of smart trainers. Eddie keeps it smart and still casual in a relaxed suit and sneakers.

Photo / Getty Images

Barkers jacket $359 and matching trousers $200.

Country Road t-shirt $55.

Common Projects sneakers, $789, from Workshop.

CAROLINE ISSA

The top fashion editor is a street-style favourite, and this casual and artful outfit is the perfect way to bring personality to a tennis look, especially on a sunny day. Consider a summery print and some beautiful sandals, basket bag and sunglasses and you're good to go.

Photo / Getty Images

Kate Sylvester shirt $279.

Kate Sylvester skirt $319.

Basket, $150, from Everyday Needs.

Rayban sunglasses, $212, from Sunglass Hut.

Brando slides, $50, from Hannahs.

THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE

She's recently come into her own as a polished style icon, and last year's summery lemon coloured Dolce & Gabbana dress at Wimbeldon was a standout look. Kate shows that a bright jolt of colour is the perfect way to add some fun to the occasion.

Photo / Getty Images

By Johnny dress, about $260, from The Iconic.

Avril Gau sandals, $490, from Scarpa.

Karen Walker 9ct gold sleepers $1039.

Skagen Ancher watch, $309, from Walker & Hall.


