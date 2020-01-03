Dress To Impress At The Tennis With These Celebrity-Inspired Outfits

1/19

EMMA WATSON Easy, breezy relaxed tailoring like this ensemble Emma wore to Wimbledon last year, was a lesson in casual elegance. A linen suit is the perfect way to stay cool, calm and collected. Bonus points for a sun smart hat. Photo / Getty Images

Janessa Leone fedora, $449, from Superette.

EDDIE REDMAYNE Thanks to the casualisation of dress codes in recent years, it's easier to get away with a pair of smart trainers. Eddie keeps it smart and still casual in a relaxed suit and sneakers. Photo / Getty Images

Common Projects sneakers, $789, from Workshop.

CAROLINE ISSA The top fashion editor is a street-style favourite, and this casual and artful outfit is the perfect way to bring personality to a tennis look, especially on a sunny day. Consider a summery print and some beautiful sandals, basket bag and sunglasses and you're good to go. Photo / Getty Images

Basket, $150, from Everyday Needs.

Rayban sunglasses, $212, from Sunglass Hut.

Brando slides, $50, from Hannahs.

THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE She's recently come into her own as a polished style icon, and last year's summery lemon coloured Dolce & Gabbana dress at Wimbeldon was a standout look. Kate shows that a bright jolt of colour is the perfect way to add some fun to the occasion. Photo / Getty Images

By Johnny dress, about $260, from The Iconic.

Avril Gau sandals, $490, from Scarpa.