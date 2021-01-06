12 Lightweight Knits For Cool Summer Evenings

Fear not when you feel that evening chill, these layers will have you covered

By Annabel Dickson
Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021
Wixii cotton jumper $245.

Kowtow cotton cardigan $269.

Marle lace stitch sweater $240.

Juliette Hogan Lounge cotton cashmere sweater $359.

Standard Issue cotton cardigan $359.

From Knitwear cotton kimono $289.

Zara linen blend knit hoodie $60.

Karen Walker lurex wool knit $345.

Cools Club hand knitted cotton sweater $170.

Caroline Sills crochet jumper $329.

Standard issue x Harry Were cardigan $410.

Tolaga Bay long line cashmere hoodie $955.


