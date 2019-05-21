Our Favourite Runway Looks from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

This year's Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia, held in Sydney, saw blue skies and resulting sunny dispositions form a breezy backdrop for the week.

Kicking off with Aje, the Mercedes-Benz Presents designer for 2019, some of Australia's most well-known and up-and-coming designers came together to present their Resort 2020 collections at various locations around the city; from an enchanting botanical garden to the bottom of an empty swimming pool.

Rosie Herdman was flown to MBFWA as a guest of IMG and Destination NSW. Here are her highlights.