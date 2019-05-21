Our Favourite Runway Looks from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

Writer and fashion assistant Rosie Herdman shares her highlights from the Resort 2020 collections in Sydney

By Rosie Herdman
Tuesday May 21, 2019
1/33

AJE

Opening fashion week this year with the prestigious honour of Mercedes-Benz Presents Designer, Aje did not disappoint with their Resort 2020 showcase at The Rocks in Sydney. Inspired by Australia's nature and landscape, the collection was an homage to the flora and fauna, rock formations and colours of the country. Aje founders Edwina Forest and Adrian Norris riffed on their well-known penchant for volume, creating even more exaggerated shapes which juxtaposed with softly tailored pieces. The textile designs evolved throughout, as did a palette of earth tones combined with rich oranges and yellows.

Photo / Getty Images

AJE

Photo / Lucas Dawson

AJE

Photo / Getty Images

AJE

Photo / Lucas Dawson

AJE

Photo / Lucas Dawson

HANSEN & GRETEL

Cool-kid label Hansen & Gretel hit the sweet spot between beach and city with an array of effortless pieces, showcased inside the Millenial Pink dreamspace of Jardan furniture store in Paddington. Irridescent dresses, tops and skirts combined with pastel fine-knit zig zag pieces, languid silks and resort-ready animal print. The men's looks held their own with matching short-and-shirt sets, and all those pastels were given some grungy appeal with black Dr Martens sandals.

Photo / Supplied

HANSEN & GRETEL

Photo / Getty Images

HANSEN & GRETEL

Photo / Getty Images

HANSEN & GRETEL

Photo / Getty Images

LEE MATHEWS

Acclaimed designer Lee celebrated her 20-year anniversary at this year's MBFWA, presenting organic, voluminous shapes in natural fabrics and artistic textures. Led by the idea of 'evolution', Lee and her head of design Natalia Grzybowski explored the trajectory of a garment, taking the collection from toile-inspired stiff white and cream looks to sheer silks and utilitarian jackets and shirts. As models passed, many of the looks had back details too, adding interest sustained beyond first impressions.

Photo / Lucas Dawson

LEE MATHEWS

Photo / Lucas Dawson

LEE MATHEWS

Photo / Lucas Dawson

LEE MATHEWS

Photo / Lucas Dawson

LEE MATHEWS

Photo / Lucas Dawson

ALICE MCCALL

It's been 15 years of Alice McCall, and this was honoured with a collection that stayed true to the fun and flirty spirit of the brand. “There’s romance, a lot of romance", said Alice of her Resort 2020 collection. "There’s feminine strength and confidence. And there’s a distinct sense of celebration – of spirit and adventure in each piece.” An audience of over 700 looked on as lurex, lace, metallics and velvet came together in looks that riffed on late sixties and early seventies disco with a generous smattering of sparkle.

Photo / Getty Images

ALICE MCCALL

Photo / Getty Images

ALICE MCCALL

Photo / Getty Images

ALICE MCCALL

Photo / Getty Images

MATTEAU

For their MBFWA debut, swim and resortwear label Matteau expanded on their offering of effortless silhouettes with an elegantly elevated collection. Dresses, two-piece linen sets and trousers were all floor-grazing with their signature simple swimsuits peppered throughout and a palette of russet florals and rich reds alongside neutrals.

Photo / Getty Images

MATTEAU

Photo / Getty Images

MATTEAU

Photo / Getty Images

MATTEAU

Photo / Getty Images

KARLA SPETIC

For Syren, her Resort 2020 collection, Karla Spetic was inspired by Greek mythology, particularly the tale of the sirens from Homer's The Odyssey. The designer put her own modern spin on the concept, resulting in a collection that combined classic motifs with futuristic fabrics and details. The Sennheiser wireless earphones worn by each model were an intriguing touch - undoubtedly a nod to the bewitching sound of the siren's song.

Photo / Getty Images

KARLA SPETIC

Photo / Getty Images

KARLA SPETIC

Photo / Getty Images

DOUBLE RAINBOUU

Streetwear label Double Rainbouu provided myriad photo opportunities at their show, held inside the beautiful oasis of Sydney's Chinese Garden of Friendship. Mikey Nolan and Toby Jones, the brand's founders and former creative team behind Ksubi, expanded their repertoire of easy separates and statement prints, all with the picturesque gardens as a welcome interlude to the on-site shows.

Photos / Getty Images

DOUBLE RAINBOUU

Photos / Getty Images

DOUBLE RAINBOUU

Photos / Getty Images

DOUBLE RAINBOUU

Photos / Getty Images

CHRISTOPHER ESBER

Known for his deceptively complex designs, knitwear and tailoring, Christopher Esber's languid Resort 2020 collection conjures images of sashaying around the French Riviera, martini in hand. Daring criss-cross slip dresses and skirts, multi-coloured knit pieces and unexpected cut-outs all came together in an offering that caters to a woman we definitely want to be.

Photo / Getty Images

CHRISTOPHER ESBER

Photo / Getty Images

CHRISTOPHER ESBER

Photo / Getty Images

CHRISTOPHER ESBER

Photo / Getty Images

This year's Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia, held in Sydney, saw blue skies and resulting sunny dispositions form a breezy backdrop for the week.

Kicking off with Aje, the Mercedes-Benz Presents designer for 2019, some of Australia's most well-known and up-and-coming designers came together to present their Resort 2020 collections at various locations around the city; from an enchanting botanical garden to the bottom of an empty swimming pool.

Rosie Herdman was flown to MBFWA as a guest of IMG and Destination NSW. Here are her highlights.

Share this article:
Prev
Next

Galleries

The Most Memorable Met Gala Looks Of All Time

In anticipation of this year's Met Gala on Monday night (for us in New Zealand, it will be daytim...

20 Of The Most Iconic Royal Bridal Beauty Looks Of All Time

20 Of The Most Iconic Royal Bridal Beauty Looks Of All Time

All The Highlights From The Club Viva Launch Party, Presented By Mi Piaci

We celebrated the launch of Club Viva this week, with 50 inspiring readers joining the Viva team...

How To Wear Hair Accessories With A Sophisticated Edge

From Chanel, to Gucci, to Prada, hair accessories have been everywhere this show season — elevati...

Playful Autumn Fashion That Pays Homage To The Glamorous 1920s

Fantasy and surrealism take centre stage as we escape reality for the day at Cirque du Soleil in ...

5 Autumn Fashion Trends To Try Straight Off The Runway

Rosie Herdman looks to the international autumn/winter collections to inspire your new look.

Neutral Wardrobe Additions That Are Anything But Boring

Enjoy the sheer elegance of neutrals and anything-but-boring beige with these refined pieces.

The Coolest Looks from the Oscars Red Carpet 2019

It's a highly-anticipated awards ceremony this year, and the fashion team choose their best-dress...

Emma Stone’s Beauty Evolution: Her Best Red Carpet Looks

From auburn to blonde to black and back, Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone is working her way thro...
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter