The Coolest Looks From The Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet

MARGOT ROBBIE The actress, nominated for her role in Bombshell, looks relaxed and fresh in a contemporary look by, who else, Chanel. Despite the ensemble's simple lines, the intricate bustier top apparently took 225 hours of work to create according to reports, featuring 4,750 sequins and beads. It's a beautiful contrast with the satin crepe skirt, and the pockets are a nice touch too. Photo / Getty Images

ANA DE ARMAS Pockets: the must-have detail of this year's Golden Globes. Nominated for Knives out, the Cuban actress looks stunning in a deep blue sequinned gown, accessorised with Tiffany & Co diamond drop earrings and a necklace working with the colour of her dress. Her contrasting orange lipstick works to offset the whole look too. Photo / Getty Images

GRETA GERWIG The Little Women director goes for sleek sophistication in a black and white off-the-shoulder gown, with glimmering side details that mirror her diamond necklace. Photo / Getty Images

CYNTHIA ERIVO Another star in black and white, Cynthia's Thom Browne gown apparently took about 800 hours of hand-beading, and the designer put her favourite flower, peonies, on the lining. Cynthia is nominated for Best Actress - Drama, for her role in Harriet. Photo / Getty Images

ANDREW SCOTT Three's a trend - Andrew Scott, known to many as 'Hot Priest' also went for a contrasting black and white ensemble with a cream tuxedo jacket, shirt and bowtie, and black trousers. He's nominated for the iconic Fleabag role. Photo / Getty Images

ZOEY DEUTCH Now for some colour: love this yolky yellow shade on actress Zoey Deutch. While it looks like a gown, she's actually wearing a jumpsuit by Fendi, and the voluminous sleeves add just enough drama while simple lines keep it from being overwhelming. Photo / Getty Images

JOEY KING Nominated for Best Actress - Miniseries or Television Film for her role in The Act, the young actress took a turn for the avant-garde in a sculptural Iris Van Herpen gown. Photo / Getty Images

