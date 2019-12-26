12 Hands-Free Bags You Won't Lose On New Year's Eve

Throw your hands up in the air, and wake up on New Year's Day with all your essentials still intact thanks to these fail-safe bags

By Dan Ahwa
Thursday Dec. 26, 2019
A CHIC BELT BAG

The ideal option for city slickers around town over the holidays, the perfect alternative to a clutch for summer occasions.

Jaggar belt bag, $160, from Good As Gold.

Photo / Supplied

A SPORTY BELT BAG

Great for any gender, this looks particularly good with denim worn around the waist or across the torso.

Deadly Ponies belt bag $549.

A BRIGHT CROSSBODY

You won't lose this zesty number in a crowd. Whether at a festival or summer occasion, this elegant number has a detachable strap and five interior compartments to keep your essentials safe and sound.

Saben crossbody bag $299.

THE LUXURY LOVER

Charming and elegant, this understated design from the Italian luxury brand is the perfect accompaniment to formal outings.

Prada belt bag.

THE PARTY PAL

Perfect for parties, this dainty but reliable option comes with a brass chain and suede lining and is the perfect size for all your essentials.

Yu Mei bag $275.

THE UNDERSTATED CROSSBODY

The ideal option for those that prefer their bags to be low-key and practical, a great option to segue into back to work dressing for the New Year.

Mi Piaci bag $360.

THE RAVER

New Year's Eve with a slight nod to 90s raves? This irreverent option is ideal for when you just want to throw your hands up in the air.

Stolen Girlfriends Club belt bag.

THE BACKPACK

Just the ticket for New Year's Eve expeditions to multiple locations, this handy and sleek backpack is an ideal option to ring in 2020.

Country Road backpack $169.

THE VEGAN OPTION

Stylish and with the planet front of mind, Stella's line of non-leather accessories have become a cult favourite.

Stella McCartney belt bag, $890, from Scarpa.

THE BOXY COMPANION

Making full use of one of the year's most popular prints, snakeskin, this slick option can take an otherwise hum-drum look to the next level.

Anine Bing bag, $949, from Superette.

THE TOWN & COUNTRY

Plush premium vegetable tanned leather is what makes this bag an option worth investing in, great for someone who lives in blue jeans, simultaneously casual and sophisticated.

Stitch & Hide bag, $225, from Sills & Co.

THE CUTIE

An everyday bag that straps to your body without overtaking your outfit, its charming shape great for all your bits and pieces.

Marc Jacobs bag, $749, from Workshop.


