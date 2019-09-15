How To Combine A Tidy Suit With Clean, Classy Sneakers

Start afresh for the new season with a tidy suit and clean, classy sneakers. A short sleeved shirt will update your spring/summer wardrobe in style

By Rosie Herdman
Sunday Sept. 15, 2019
1/16

Photo / Getty Images

Officine Generale spring/summer 2020.

Photo / Getty Images

Photo / Getty Images

Working Style textured suit $999.

Zara blazer, $159, and trousers $70.

Marrakshi Life cotton-blend blazer, $564, and trousers, $372, from Matches Fashion.

Manuel Ritz suit, $860, from Farfetch.

Workshop shirt $259.

Saturdays NYC shirt, $239, from Superette.

Lucky Dip reversible shirt $670.

Stussy shirt, $339, from Mr. Porter.

Grenson sneakers, $280, from Matches Fashion.

Deuce sneaker, $160, from Merchant 1948.

Spalwart sneakers, $499, from Fabric.

Adidas Originals sneakers, $170, from Good as Gold.

Belshire leather and suede sneakers, $315, from The Rake.


What The Viva Team Wore To NZ Fashion Week 2019

The Best Street Style Looks From NZ Fashion Week 2019

