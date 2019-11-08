Looks Of The Week 08/11/19

It was a bohemian rhapsody this week, as a swirl of band tees, paisley prints and whimsical dresses walked on by

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Nov. 8, 2019
ILANA GLAZER

The Broad City comedian tamed her signature curls and donned a fall 2019 Altuzarra ruffle dress with a paisely print and a pair of Pierre Hardy sandals at the premiere of Netflix's Green Eggs And Ham in Los Angeles.

Photo / Getty Images

CHARLIZE THERON

We haven't seen many red carpet appearances of a dress over trouser combo, so we like this version from the actress on the red carpet of the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Charlize picked up her Hollywood Career Achievement Award wearing this embellished Alexander McQueen fall 2019 tabard over sleek sinner trousers and matching rings.

Photo / Getty Images

GRETA GERWIG

Wearing a Gucci spring 2019 pink silk cape dress with whimsical embroidery, the director/actor wafts into the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci. She finsihes the look with a pair of Christian Louboutin sandals and a pink Gucci clutch.

Photo / Getty Images

ZOE SALDANA

Also in attendance at the event, Zoe's choice of this Victorian inpsired Gucci gown was perfectly timed for Halloween weekend.

Photo / Getty Images

CYNTHIA ERIVO

Singer and actor Cynthia showcases her wonderful creative mix in this high/low ensemble, pairing a vintage Iron Maiden t-shirt with a black floor-length skirt and a Gucci bag at the Newport Beach Film Festival Fall Honors And Variety's 10 Actors To Watch in Newport, California.

Photo / Getty Images

NAOMI SCOTT

Also choosing a low-key vibe is the Charlie's Angels actor, wearing this easy Chloe spring 2020 look at the Charlie's Angels VIP Screening Hosted by Elizabeth Banks and Natalie Zfat, in partnership with Harry & David at AMC Empire in New York City.

Photo / Getty Images


What The Viva Team Wore To NZ Fashion Week 2019

The Best Street Style From NZ Fashion Week 2019

