Looks Of The Week 08/11/19

ILANA GLAZER The Broad City comedian tamed her signature curls and donned a fall 2019 Altuzarra ruffle dress with a paisely print and a pair of Pierre Hardy sandals at the premiere of Netflix's Green Eggs And Ham in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

CHARLIZE THERON We haven't seen many red carpet appearances of a dress over trouser combo, so we like this version from the actress on the red carpet of the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Charlize picked up her Hollywood Career Achievement Award wearing this embellished Alexander McQueen fall 2019 tabard over sleek sinner trousers and matching rings. Photo / Getty Images

GRETA GERWIG Wearing a Gucci spring 2019 pink silk cape dress with whimsical embroidery, the director/actor wafts into the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci. She finsihes the look with a pair of Christian Louboutin sandals and a pink Gucci clutch. Photo / Getty Images

ZOE SALDANA Also in attendance at the event, Zoe's choice of this Victorian inpsired Gucci gown was perfectly timed for Halloween weekend. Photo / Getty Images

CYNTHIA ERIVO Singer and actor Cynthia showcases her wonderful creative mix in this high/low ensemble, pairing a vintage Iron Maiden t-shirt with a black floor-length skirt and a Gucci bag at the Newport Beach Film Festival Fall Honors And Variety's 10 Actors To Watch in Newport, California. Photo / Getty Images