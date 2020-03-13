Looks Of The Week 13/03/20

There are many ways to wear a suit, as shown by this week's stars from Celine Dion to KJ Apa

Friday March 13, 2020
NICOLE KIDMAN

Never knew I'd be in the market for a necktie but Nicole has me sold. The colours of this camel Gucci jacket and matching waistcoat paired with the bright blue of the shirt are fantastic, and suit her well. She wore the look at The Undoing press conference in California, a new HBO drama series she's starring in and producing.

Photo / Getty Images

ROSAMUND PIKE

Attending the Radioactive film premiere in London, the actress looks splendid in this rich red suit designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The black harness is a nice, structural touch, and goes well with her strappy black shoes. Rosamund kept her hair off her face and makeup simple to let the suit shine.

Photo / Getty Images

CELINE DION

Oh Celine, what would we do without you? Bringing sunshine to the streets as per usual, the music legend stood out in Lower Manhattan wearing a head-to-toe pink ensemble by Peter Do.

Photo / Getty Images

KJ APA

New Zealand/Samoan actor KJ looked suave in a Prada navy double-breasted suit for the premiere of his film I Still Believe in California. He kept the look tonal and consistent with a dark blue shirt underneath.

Photo / Getty Images

DARBY STANCHFIELD

Put a feather on it! Darby Stanchfield (great name) stood out in a vibrant light blue suit by ready-to-wear brand F.ilkk for the premiere of Disney's Stargirl. Light blue always looks lovely with red hair, and she's managing to carry the suit well rather than it carrying her.

Photo / Getty Images


