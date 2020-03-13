Looks Of The Week 13/03/20

1/5

NICOLE KIDMAN Never knew I'd be in the market for a necktie but Nicole has me sold. The colours of this camel Gucci jacket and matching waistcoat paired with the bright blue of the shirt are fantastic, and suit her well. She wore the look at The Undoing press conference in California, a new HBO drama series she's starring in and producing. Photo / Getty Images

ROSAMUND PIKE Attending the Radioactive film premiere in London, the actress looks splendid in this rich red suit designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The black harness is a nice, structural touch, and goes well with her strappy black shoes. Rosamund kept her hair off her face and makeup simple to let the suit shine. Photo / Getty Images

CELINE DION Oh Celine, what would we do without you? Bringing sunshine to the streets as per usual, the music legend stood out in Lower Manhattan wearing a head-to-toe pink ensemble by Peter Do. Photo / Getty Images

KJ APA New Zealand/Samoan actor KJ looked suave in a Prada navy double-breasted suit for the premiere of his film I Still Believe in California. He kept the look tonal and consistent with a dark blue shirt underneath. Photo / Getty Images