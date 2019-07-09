9 New Takes On The Classic Button-Up Shirt To Add To Your Wardrobe

The classic button-up shirt is now as varied as can be — from tidy and prim to floaty and light. Here are some options to try

By Rosie Herdman
Tuesday July 9, 2019
Deveaux resort 2020.

Michael Michael Kors shirt, $149, from Net-a-Porter.

Diana double-breasted shirt $219.

Seed Heritage shirt $139.

Maggie Marilyn shirt $650 (available late July).

Mahsa blouse, $379, from Fabric.

Staud blouse, $250, from Matches Fashion.

Albus Lumen shirt, $471, from The Undone.

Ba&sh shirt, $540, from Sisters & Co.

Kowtow shirt $149.


STOCKISTS: Dianadiana.com.au; Fabric (09) 366 4528; Maggiemarilyn.com; Matchesfashion.com; Net-a-porter.com; Nz.kowtowclothing.com; Seedheritage.com/nz; Sistersandco.co.nz; Theundone.com

