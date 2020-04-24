Style File: The Evolution Of Nicole Richie's SoCal Look

With her new show 'Nikki Fre$h' out, we take a closer look at how her ever-evolving Californian style has influenced pop-culture

By Dan Ahwa
Friday April 24, 2020
2001

2001

A cowl neck mesh top is placed firmly in the early 2000s, as the Simple Life craze begins to take over pop culture. Nicole is at a Britney Spears concert in Las Vegas.

Photo / Getty Images



2003

Wearing a psychedelic Missoni print dress, Nicole attends the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood party with signature two-tone hair extensions prevalent during the early 2000s.

Photo / Getty Images

2003

The early 2000s also saw a increase in sales of strapless dresses. Nicole wears this striped number in support of her father Lionel Richie as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Photo / Getty Images



2007

As one of stylist Rachel Zoe’s friends and clients, Nicole’s looks post Simple Life embraced the bohemian shapes of L.A, a look Rachel brought to mainstream fashion during this era. This gown worn to the Conde Nast Media Group's 4th Annual Fashion Rocks at Radio City, is a prime example of this mid-noughties ‘boho-chic’ look.

Photo / Getty Images



2009

Embracing motherhood and her L.A vibes, Nicole attends the EcoMom's Sowing Hope In Congo Party wearing a clothing item that would quickly become her signature look — a printed maxi dress.

Photo / Getty Images



2013

Going for a colourful Alberta Ferretti look, Nicole has fun while hosting a benefit in L.A.

Photo / Getty Images

2013

Now a fully-fledged TV personality, designer and mum, Nicole steps out in a more confident look of a printed sheath dress, expertly worn with a pair of flat leopard print lace up shoes at an event in L.A.

Photo / Getty Images



2013

Taking on the Met Gala’s theme in tribute to punk fashion, Nicole adds a punkish twist with accessories and white hair to this Topshop Unique dress. While some red carpet goers interpreted the anti-fashion dress code in myriad ways, we like to think Nicole’s punkish spirit made an impact too.

Photo / Getty Images



2014

Going for an icy silver gown by Donna Karan and newly dyed hair, Nicole shows how to do red carpet with an edge, at the Charles James: Beyond Fashion Met Gala that year.

Photo / Getty Images

2016

Celebrating Rachel Zoe’s Net-a-Porter capsule collection in L.A, this languid all white look is a great alternative if an after five cocktail dress isn’t your thing.

Photo / Getty Images



2017

Attending the Harper's Bazaar 150 Most Fashionable Women event, Nicole opts for a grown up and elegant gown picked up from iconic L.A vintage retailer, Decades.

Photo / Getty Images



2017

When in NYC, Nicole tends to harness her edgier side, leaving the boho looks on the West Coast, this time going for a layered dress over a pair of jeans while leaving a taping of The Today Show.

Photo / Getty Images

2017

Trying out the sheer trend in this forest green gown, Nicole attends the The Hollywood Reporter And Jimmy Choo Power Stylists dinner in L.A.

Photo / Getty Images

2018

Hosting the 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills, this is classic Nicole Richie in a floor-length dress and layered accessories from her jewellery line.

Photo / Getty Images

2018

Expertly teaming red and pink, Nicole also mixes texture in this look while attending the MAKERS Conference in Hollywood.

Photo / Getty Images

2019

Nicole’s penchant for 70s shapes and silhouettes is a classic go-to formula for most Californian women, and for something more layered, this skivvy, flares and velvet blazer combo is a great way to look put together while keeping warm. Nicole is at the WE Day Forum in California.

Photo / Getty Images



2019

Layering her House of Harlow pendants with a relaxed striped suit, Nicole looks relaxed and stylish while at an event at the Beverly Center in L.A.

Photo / Getty Images



2019

Going for a more structured look by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, Nicole attends the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2020 menswear show set against the idyllic backdrop of Paradise Cove in Malibu.

Photo / Getty Images



2020

Wearing one of her favourite designers, Nicole goes for a little Etro drama at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Afterparty hosted by editor Radhika Jones.

Photo / Getty Images




