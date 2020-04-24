Style File: The Evolution Of Nicole Richie's SoCal Look

1/19

2001 A cowl neck mesh top is placed firmly in the early 2000s, as the Simple Life craze begins to take over pop culture. Nicole is at a Britney Spears concert in Las Vegas. Photo / Getty Images FASHION: Try Noughties Inspired Fashion For A Night Out

2003 Wearing a psychedelic Missoni print dress, Nicole attends the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood party with signature two-tone hair extensions prevalent during the early 2000s. Photo / Getty Images

2003 The early 2000s also saw a increase in sales of strapless dresses. Nicole wears this striped number in support of her father Lionel Richie as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo / Getty Images WATCH & LISTEN: Accessories Of The Noughties

2007 As one of stylist Rachel Zoe’s friends and clients, Nicole’s looks post Simple Life embraced the bohemian shapes of L.A, a look Rachel brought to mainstream fashion during this era. This gown worn to the Conde Nast Media Group's 4th Annual Fashion Rocks at Radio City, is a prime example of this mid-noughties ‘boho-chic’ look. Photo / Getty Images READ: Flashback To Gossip Girl Fashion

2009 Embracing motherhood and her L.A vibes, Nicole attends the EcoMom's Sowing Hope In Congo Party wearing a clothing item that would quickly become her signature look — a printed maxi dress. Photo / Getty Images READ: The Fashion Influence Of Kath & Kim

2013 Going for a colourful Alberta Ferretti look, Nicole has fun while hosting a benefit in L.A. Photo / Getty Images

2013 Now a fully-fledged TV personality, designer and mum, Nicole steps out in a more confident look of a printed sheath dress, expertly worn with a pair of flat leopard print lace up shoes at an event in L.A. Photo / Getty Images READ: Why Paris Hilton Making Lasagne Is The Kitchen Muse We All Need

2013 Taking on the Met Gala’s theme in tribute to punk fashion, Nicole adds a punkish twist with accessories and white hair to this Topshop Unique dress. While some red carpet goers interpreted the anti-fashion dress code in myriad ways, we like to think Nicole’s punkish spirit made an impact too. Photo / Getty Images READ: A Decade Of Fashion: The Biggest Style Moments of the 2010s

2014 Going for an icy silver gown by Donna Karan and newly dyed hair, Nicole shows how to do red carpet with an edge, at the Charles James: Beyond Fashion Met Gala that year. Photo / Getty Images

2016 Celebrating Rachel Zoe’s Net-a-Porter capsule collection in L.A, this languid all white look is a great alternative if an after five cocktail dress isn’t your thing. Photo / Getty Images FASHION: How To Wear Noughties Fashion

2017 Attending the Harper's Bazaar 150 Most Fashionable Women event, Nicole opts for a grown up and elegant gown picked up from iconic L.A vintage retailer, Decades. Photo / Getty Images READ: From Lobster to Juicy Couture, How Luxury Has Changed

2017 When in NYC, Nicole tends to harness her edgier side, leaving the boho looks on the West Coast, this time going for a layered dress over a pair of jeans while leaving a taping of The Today Show. Photo / Getty Images

2017 Trying out the sheer trend in this forest green gown, Nicole attends the The Hollywood Reporter And Jimmy Choo Power Stylists dinner in L.A. Photo / Getty Images

2018 Hosting the 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills, this is classic Nicole Richie in a floor-length dress and layered accessories from her jewellery line. Photo / Getty Images

2018 Expertly teaming red and pink, Nicole also mixes texture in this look while attending the MAKERS Conference in Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images

2019 Nicole’s penchant for 70s shapes and silhouettes is a classic go-to formula for most Californian women, and for something more layered, this skivvy, flares and velvet blazer combo is a great way to look put together while keeping warm. Nicole is at the WE Day Forum in California. Photo / Getty Images READ: The Big Little Lies Cast West Coast Wardrobe

2019 Layering her House of Harlow pendants with a relaxed striped suit, Nicole looks relaxed and stylish while at an event at the Beverly Center in L.A. Photo / Getty Images READ: Gucci’s New Restaurant in Beverly Hills

2019 Going for a more structured look by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, Nicole attends the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2020 menswear show set against the idyllic backdrop of Paradise Cove in Malibu. Photo / Getty Images TRAVEL: Why Surfrider Beach Is Malibu’s Coolest Retreat