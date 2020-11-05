What To Wear Where: Festive Party Looks For Every Occasion

From glamorous gowns to casual separates, we all deserve to celebrate and feel good after the longest year ever

By Eileen Frances
Thursday Nov. 5, 2020
1/30

GIVE ME GLAMOUR

Loclaire dress $369.

Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Orange Soleia 75ml eau de toilette, $126, from selected department stores.

Meadowlark pearl earrings $995.

Paris Georgia mini dress $783.

Naveya and Sloane 9k yellow gold signet ring $1525.

Maggie Marilyn dress $795.

Gucci Jackie 1961 mini hobo bag $2750.

Caroline Sills top $119.

Harris Tapper trousers $549.

Party season local: Onslow.

SUNDOWNER SUMMER

Zambesi blouse, $495, worn over dress $795.

Sophie hat, $42, from father Rabbit.

Karen Walker medallion necklace $1389.

Kowtow dress $389.

Saben bag $499.

Caroline Sills pants $339.

Chloe Rose Tangerine 50ml eau de toilette, $128, from selected department stores and Life pharmacies.

A.L.C dress, $895, from Muse.

La Tribe sandals $279.

Party season local: Three Seven Two, Waiheke.

Where To Eat, Drink & Shop On Waiheke

KEEP IT CASUAL

Wixii blouse $195, and skirt $175.

Gucci sunglasses $645.

Georgia Jay clutch $370.

Kowtow oversized shirt $239.

YSL Libre eau de parfum $197.

Meadowlark x Babelogue earrings $339.

Mi Piaci heels $260.

Wynn Hamlyn shorts $375.

Kowtow hat $99.

Party season local: East Street Hall.

Find Dancing, Dining & Community At East Street Hall


