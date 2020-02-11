Practical Fashion Staples To Elevate Your Wardrobe

These hard-working fashion staples will help you make the most out of your wardrobe

By Rosie Herdman
Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020
Versatile pieces like a smart jacket and turtleneck will see you through the changing seasons.

Photo / Getty Images

A LIGHT TURTLENECK

The ultimate layering piece, a fine-knit turtleneck will make seasonal transitions that much easier.

Standard Issue merino tulle skivvy $229.

Maggie Marilyn turtleneck singlet $125.

Andersson Bell tie-dyed turtleneck, $237, from Net-a-Porter.

A SMART PRACTICAL JACKET

It’s not quite coat season but a short sharp jacket is the versatile piece of outerwear we’re looking for now.

Helen Cherry jacket $829. Available in March from Workshop.

The Row black jacket, $2200, from Scotties.

Loobie’s Story jacket $349.

A GOOD BELT

An underrated wardrobe star, and the good news is you can wear it with the aforementioned smart-yet-practical jacket.

R.M. Williams belt $140.

Rhemy skinny belt $240.

Karen Walker waist belt $65.


