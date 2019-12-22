8 Pretty Patterned Dresses That Disguise Food Stains

It's the holidays. Accidents happen. Here's our pick of fail-safe frocks that will disguise a multitude of sins

By Dan Ahwa
Sunday Dec. 22, 2019
FLOWER POWER

Zara dress $139.

HANDPAINTED WONDER

Christian Wijnants dress, $1090, from Scotties.

WILD THOUGHTS

Zambesi dress $450.

HEY PETAL

Kate Sylvester dress $475.

ARTFUL WONDER

Jimmy D dress $745.

VINTAGE DREAM

Charmaine Reveley dress $369.

FLOAT ON BY

Ruby dress $199.

RETRO REMIX

Karen Walker dress $325.


What The Viva Team Wore To NZ Fashion Week 2019

The Best Street Style Looks From NZ Fashion Week 2019

