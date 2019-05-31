Stay Dry With These Stylish & Practical Raincoats To Buy Right Now

1/10

KINDER TO THE PLANET Some wardrobe staples need no introduction. The great thing about fashion design is the constant quest to improve on something that’s tried and true. Take for instance Wellington based label Okewa Rainwear’s ‘The Birmingham’ trench coat, a double breasted trench with a detachable hood, seam sealed and made from 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles. Okewa Rainwear Birmingham Trench $595

FUN TIMES Australian label Gorman has garnered a loyal following for its collection of artful prints and bold colours, and on a dreary day, an eclectic print might just be the pick-me up needed as you battle the elements. Gorman anorak about $180

CANDY CRUSH You might be wondering why there's such a major focus on pastel tones in particular this year, with Pantone's colour pick of coral setting the agenda for washed out hues and whimsical colours across design and culture. From pink's prevailing mood in fashion to the candy hues featured in the latest music videos for pop starlets Kacey Musgraves and Taylor Swift, a pastel hued rain coat is on the money. Rains jacket, $215, from Smith & Caughey's

HIS, HERS, THEIRS Those Swedes know a thing or two about function and stylish design. Stutterhem’s simple yet beautiful raincoats are a great addition to a rainy winter season, coated in a buttery soft PVC with a matte finish, this one can be worn by everyone. Stutterheim raincoat,$600, from The Iconic

TALL ORDER Long and chic, we love Kate Sylvester’s raincoat that does away with too much utilitarian trims and keeps it relatively simple and elegant, perfect to wear over a dress for a winter occasion. You’re spoiled for choice with two easy to wear colours — bubble-gum pink and forest green. Sylvester rain coat $429

THE CLASSIC Some of us might recall our favourite yellow raincoats when we were younger, this time another Scandinavian brand has nailed the memo with this mustard yellow option by Norse Projects. Great for any gender, this option works particularly well with denim, and features ventilation holes cut on the inside, welded seam finishing and an adjustable hood. Oh and it’s the perfect reminder that after the rain, there’s always the sunshine. Norse Projects rain jacket, $385, from Good as Gold

SHORT & SWEET On the flipside, for those who prefer their jackets to fit a shorter torso, may we suggest this easy to wear option from local stalwarts Workshop Denim. Waterpoof with a quilted lining, this one will leave you both dry and snug. Workshop Denim jacket $249

SPORTY SPICE 90s nostalgia is in full swing with the current Spice Girls reunion tour kicking off this month in Dublin, and when it comes to waterproof rainwear, some inspiration from the sports department via one of our favourite decades is an ideal way to get on the 90s revival. This multi-coloured leopard print number combines sport and street into one sassy jacket. Asos Design jacket about $50

TRAVEL COMPANION What’s not to love about this water-resistant packable raincoat? Folding down into a handy bag, this is perfect for someone on the move and features an adjustable hood and long sleeves with elastic cuffs. Zara jacket $69.90.