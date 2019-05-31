Stay Dry With These Stylish & Practical Raincoats To Buy Right Now

When it pours keep it chic with our stylish edit of rain coats and jackets

By Dan Ahwa
Friday May 31, 2019
1/10

KINDER TO THE PLANET

Some wardrobe staples need no introduction. The great thing about fashion design is the constant quest to improve on something that’s tried and true. Take for instance Wellington based label Okewa Rainwear’s ‘The Birmingham’ trench coat, a double breasted trench with a detachable hood, seam sealed and made from 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles.

Okewa Rainwear Birmingham Trench $595

FUN TIMES

Australian label Gorman has garnered a loyal following for its collection of artful prints and bold colours, and on a dreary day, an eclectic print might just be the pick-me up needed as you battle the elements.

Gorman anorak about $180

CANDY CRUSH

You might be wondering why there's such a major focus on pastel tones in particular this year, with Pantone's colour pick of coral setting the agenda for washed out hues and whimsical colours across design and culture. From pink's prevailing mood in fashion to the candy hues featured in the latest music videos for pop starlets Kacey Musgraves and Taylor Swift, a pastel hued rain coat is on the money.

Rains jacket, $215, from Smith & Caughey's

HIS, HERS, THEIRS

Those Swedes know a thing or two about function and stylish design. Stutterhem’s simple yet beautiful raincoats are a great addition to a rainy winter season, coated in a buttery soft PVC with a matte finish, this one can be worn by everyone.

Stutterheim raincoat,$600, from The Iconic

TALL ORDER

Long and chic, we love Kate Sylvester’s raincoat that does away with too much utilitarian trims and keeps it relatively simple and elegant, perfect to wear over a dress for a winter occasion. You’re spoiled for choice with two easy to wear colours — bubble-gum pink and forest green.

Sylvester rain coat $429

THE CLASSIC

Some of us might recall our favourite yellow raincoats when we were younger, this time another Scandinavian brand has nailed the memo with this mustard yellow option by Norse Projects. Great for any gender, this option works particularly well with denim, and features ventilation holes cut on the inside, welded seam finishing and an adjustable hood. Oh and it’s the perfect reminder that after the rain, there’s always the sunshine.

Norse Projects rain jacket, $385, from Good as Gold

SHORT & SWEET

On the flipside, for those who prefer their jackets to fit a shorter torso, may we suggest this easy to wear option from local stalwarts Workshop Denim. Waterpoof with a quilted lining, this one will leave you both dry and snug.

Workshop Denim jacket $249

SPORTY SPICE

90s nostalgia is in full swing with the current Spice Girls reunion tour kicking off this month in Dublin, and when it comes to waterproof rainwear, some inspiration from the sports department via one of our favourite decades is an ideal way to get on the 90s revival. This multi-coloured leopard print number combines sport and street into one sassy jacket.

Asos Design jacket about $50

TRAVEL COMPANION

What’s not to love about this water-resistant packable raincoat? Folding down into a handy bag, this is perfect for someone on the move and features an adjustable hood and long sleeves with elastic cuffs.

Zara jacket $69.90.

RETRO-TASTIC

There’s something about Karen Walker’s Runaway raincoat that reminds us of the 70s; perhaps it’s the way she’s styled it over a floaty dress and knee high boots in her look book, or perhaps it’s the rich mahogany colour that’s radiating such retro vibes, but we love it all the same. Here’s one for the city slicker trying to dovetail from one inner-city café to the next.

Karen Walker Runway raincoat $185.

Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Warming Side Dish Recipes To Try This Winter

These comforting side dish recipes are just what your dinner table needs

Warm Tomato, Courgette & Bacon Salad

All it takes is 10 minutes to throw this simply delicious salad together

10 Textured Winter Coats & Jackets To Warm Up Your Wardrobe

This season, give your outerwear a touchable point of difference by opting for textured fabrics like shearling, faux fur and ve...

Modern Updates For Classic Winter Fashion

From tartan checks and bold stripes, pleated skirts and magnificent coats, model Holly Rose Emery shows how to give winter’s fa...

Galleries

The Most Memorable Met Gala Looks Of All Time

In anticipation of this year's Met Gala on Monday night (for us in New Zealand, it will be daytim...

20 Of The Most Iconic Royal Bridal Beauty Looks Of All Time

20 Of The Most Iconic Royal Bridal Beauty Looks Of All Time

All The Highlights From The Club Viva Launch Party, Presented By Mi Piaci

We celebrated the launch of Club Viva this week, with 50 inspiring readers joining the Viva team...

How To Wear Hair Accessories With A Sophisticated Edge

From Chanel, to Gucci, to Prada, hair accessories have been everywhere this show season — elevati...

Playful Autumn Fashion That Pays Homage To The Glamorous 1920s

Fantasy and surrealism take centre stage as we escape reality for the day at Cirque du Soleil in ...

5 Autumn Fashion Trends To Try Straight Off The Runway

Rosie Herdman looks to the international autumn/winter collections to inspire your new look.

Neutral Wardrobe Additions That Are Anything But Boring

Enjoy the sheer elegance of neutrals and anything-but-boring beige with these refined pieces.

The Coolest Looks from the Oscars Red Carpet 2019

It's a highly-anticipated awards ceremony this year, and the fashion team choose their best-dress...

Emma Stone’s Beauty Evolution: Her Best Red Carpet Looks

From auburn to blonde to black and back, Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone is working her way thro...
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter