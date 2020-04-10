Style File: Harry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments

From One Direction to bonafide solo act, the British pop singer’s style evolution has also soared

By Dan Ahwa
Friday April 10, 2020
SEPTEMBER 2013

A blank slate. Before he's fully realised his potential and exposure to stylists and designers, here is Harry at the height of One Direction’s fame, wearing a classic rock n roll uniform of a white t-shirt and skinny black jeans, while on a night out in London.

Photo / Getty Images

NOVEMBER 2015

In the twilight years with 1D, here is an early indication of what was to later come in regards to printed suits with a 70s silhouette. This wallpaper print showcases Harry’s flamboyant personality at the 2015 American Music Awards in L.A.

Photo / Getty Images

JULY 2017

Going for a sleek sophisticated all black suit, Harry’s personality comes through with Western style embellishments on the trousers and a pair of steel cap boots at the New York premiere of his film Dunkirk. Like a modern day Johnny Cash, an all-black suit in the right fabric can be a great way to look put together for a special occasion and Harry nails it.

Photo / Getty Images

SEPTEMBER 2017

Groovy. At the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, this is one of the first appearances of Harry wearing a full Gucci look, his go to red carpet label. Sorry Austin Powers, Harry wore it better.

Photo / Getty Images

NOVEMBER 2017

Arriving in Sydney at the ARIA Awards, Harry’s confidence begins to bloom even more, opting for this paisley print Gucci suit in a light reflecting fabric.

Photo / Getty Images

APRIL 2019

Two style icons side by side, Harry selects a bright cobalt blue suit from Gucci’s pre-fall 2019 collection to wear at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, where the Fleetwood Mac legend received her induction looking typically bewitching dressed in signature black.

Photo / Getty Images

MAY 2019

One of Harry’s greatest style moments was as the co-chair for the 2019 Met Gala opening night for its exhibition Camp: Notes On Fashion, where he naturally wore Gucci, accompanied by creative director Alessandro Michele (pictured in the background). The look is a nod to Victorian gothic glamour, and Harry appropriately adheres to the camp dress code.

Photo / Getty Images

NOVEMBER 2019

Off-duty Harry is just as great, this time out in Manhattan wearing a vest with sheep on it and a pair of wide leg navy trousers. A great cut on Harry, we see more wide leg trousers towards the end of the year and into the new decade.

Photo / Getty Images

DECEMBER 2019

This is a another great example of Harry off-duty, wearing a t-shirt, plaid jacket and wide leg tan trousers which look good with a pair of crisp white canvas sneakers. Here we see remnants of his pearl earring at the Met Gala in May, this time in the form of a pearl necklace which gradually becomes a signature accessory.

Photo / Getty Images

FEBRUARY 2020

Performing for daytime TV, this outfit is a great mix of colour, and especially like how the polka dot tie sits against a simple chambray shirt.

Photo / Getty Images

FEBRUARY 2020

Like Fez from That 70s Show, Harry dons a stripe tee and a pair of brown corduroy flares while leaving the BBC Radio 2 Studios in London. His jacket is a great piece of outerwear, and his pearl necklace against a casual t-shirt becomes a signature look.

Photo / Getty Images

FEBRUARY 2020

One of two great Gucci looks on the red carpet at the Brit Awards in London, the entire look right down to the Mary Jane shoes is a masterclass in subversion.

Photo / Getty Images

MARCH 2020

No one else can wear a Peter Pan collar and pearls quite like Harry, and this colour blocking Gucci outfit is a joyful look during a visit to the SiriusXM Studios in New York.

Photo / Getty Images

