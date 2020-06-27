Style File: Tan France's Best Fashion Moments

With season 3 of 'Queer Eye' on our screens, we take a closer look at the most stylish of the Fab 5

By Annabel Dickson
Saturday June 27, 2020
1/11

March 2018

The first of many eye-catching looks, here the Queer Eye fashion guru opts for a matching set, something rarely seen on the red-carpet unless involving one of the fab five. A fresh pair of white sneakers completes the look.

September 2018

Stepping out in style. Upon the launch of a revamped Queer Eye on Netflix, Tan attend's the 70th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The native Brit chose a Tom Browne plaid suit for the occasion. Setting the tone of what was to come.

Dec 2018

Comfort is key and Tan is dressed to get down and 'jingle' at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball. Selecting a cropped neon hoodie to pair with black trousers and a clear plastic belt, proving style can be comfy even if you are strutting along the red carpet.

March 2019

A true moment on the red carpet of the Glaad awards, where Queer Eye picked up the award for Outstanding Reality Show. Here Tan chose a Maharajah inspired jacket from Indian designer Amit Aggarwal and looks fabulous putting his own spin on a classic suit.

September 2019

Welcoming his Pakistani heritage has always been important. Here at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, he proudly showcases the traditional middle eastern outfit designed by another Indian designer Varun Bahl. The incredible embroidery is everything and we are loving the representation on the red carpet.

November 2019

Now this is taking power suit to a whole new level. Poised and working the carpet as only Tan can. We love that he plays with layers by choosing a jacket style blazer and a cropped pant. The relaxed un-buttoned shirt is a great contrast.

January 2020

A street-style look from the star as he's out about in London. Selecting a great relaxed denim jean with a raw hem, and a printed shirt paired with a great oversized coat. Casual and still fabulous.

February 2020

Two style icons launching their show Next In Fashion on Netflix. Alexa and Tan both renowned for pushing the boundaries when it comes to fashion showcase their true colours in these fresh outfits. We are loving Tan's party on the top business on the bottom look.

Febraury 2020

Tan shuts the house down in this stunning suit from Joshua Kane. A true style moment. A cream suit with a cropped jacket and flared pants is complimented by a dramatic black bow.

February 2020

A relaxed and poised Tan before the world shut down. Wearing the most divine colour-blocked knit that makes reminds us of one our grandmothers made. Paired with jeans and a sophisticated white heeled ankle boot modernise the look.

February 2020

The last of our 2020 street-style looks for now, we catch a glimpse of the fashionista as he grabs a coffee during lockdown in the cutest neon pink beanie, whilst we were all home in our pjs, Tan still has it in this casual man about town outfit.


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Style File: Harry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments

From One Direction to bonafide solo act, the British pop singer’s style evolution has also soared

Style File: Model Gigi Hadid's Fashion Evolution

We chart the famous Hadid sister's style evolution over the years to today, when chic practicality reigns throughout her looks

Style File: Singer Dua Lipa's Most Fashionable Moments

With the release of her new album Future Nostalgia, we take a look at the singer's style evolution over the years

Style File: The Evolution Of Nicole Richie's SoCal Look

With her new show 'Nikki Fre$h' out, we take a closer look at how her ever-evolving Californian style has influenced pop-culture

Galleries

Runway Highlights: Gucci Autumn/Winter 2020 At Milan Fashion Week

Gucci's highly anticipated fall-winter 2020 show in Milan, Italy.

The Coolest Looks From The Brit Awards Red Carpet 2020

The coolest looks from the Brit Awards red carpet 2020 featuring Harry Styles, Jorja Smith, Neneh...

Looks Of The Week 14/02/20

The coolest looks of the week featuring Anna Wintour, Parris Goebel and more

Practical Fashion Staples To Elevate Your Wardrobe

These hard-working fashion staples will help you make the most out of your wardrobe.

Fruit-Toned Fashion & Homewares For An Endless Summer State Of Mind

4 Classic Trends That Will Instantly Update Your Work Wardrobe

Whether you’re starting a new job or are back at the same, well-chosen wardrobe updates will ensu...

Emilia Wickstead's Pre-Fall 2020 Look Book Celebrates Motherhood

For Emilia Wickstead's latest pre-fall 2020 collection, the New Zealand-born designer worked with...

The Coolest Celebrity Looks Of The Year

From the Met Ball to the Oscars and beyond, we round up 2019's best red carpet looks.

Stylish Yet Comfortable Trousers To Wear On Boxing Day & Beyond

Let the relaxation begin, with these comfortable yet stylish drawstring and elasticated-waistband...
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter