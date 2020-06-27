Style File: Tan France's Best Fashion Moments

1/11

March 2018 The first of many eye-catching looks, here the Queer Eye fashion guru opts for a matching set, something rarely seen on the red-carpet unless involving one of the fab five. A fresh pair of white sneakers completes the look.

September 2018 Stepping out in style. Upon the launch of a revamped Queer Eye on Netflix, Tan attend's the 70th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The native Brit chose a Tom Browne plaid suit for the occasion. Setting the tone of what was to come.

Dec 2018 Comfort is key and Tan is dressed to get down and 'jingle' at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball. Selecting a cropped neon hoodie to pair with black trousers and a clear plastic belt, proving style can be comfy even if you are strutting along the red carpet.

March 2019 A true moment on the red carpet of the Glaad awards, where Queer Eye picked up the award for Outstanding Reality Show. Here Tan chose a Maharajah inspired jacket from Indian designer Amit Aggarwal and looks fabulous putting his own spin on a classic suit.

September 2019 Welcoming his Pakistani heritage has always been important. Here at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, he proudly showcases the traditional middle eastern outfit designed by another Indian designer Varun Bahl. The incredible embroidery is everything and we are loving the representation on the red carpet.

November 2019 Now this is taking power suit to a whole new level. Poised and working the carpet as only Tan can. We love that he plays with layers by choosing a jacket style blazer and a cropped pant. The relaxed un-buttoned shirt is a great contrast.

January 2020 A street-style look from the star as he's out about in London. Selecting a great relaxed denim jean with a raw hem, and a printed shirt paired with a great oversized coat. Casual and still fabulous.

February 2020 Two style icons launching their show Next In Fashion on Netflix. Alexa and Tan both renowned for pushing the boundaries when it comes to fashion showcase their true colours in these fresh outfits. We are loving Tan's party on the top business on the bottom look.

Febraury 2020 Tan shuts the house down in this stunning suit from Joshua Kane. A true style moment. A cream suit with a cropped jacket and flared pants is complimented by a dramatic black bow.

February 2020 A relaxed and poised Tan before the world shut down. Wearing the most divine colour-blocked knit that makes reminds us of one our grandmothers made. Paired with jeans and a sophisticated white heeled ankle boot modernise the look.