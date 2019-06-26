Stylish Socks To Add Pizzazz To Any Outfit

Don't overlook the small details when it comes to putting together an ensemble - the humble sock has been upgraded to bona fide fashion accessory

By Rosie Herdman
Wednesday June 26, 2019
Don’t underestimate the power of the small details. In recent times, the humble sock has become more varied as it joins the ranks of other accessories in adding pizzazz to our wardrobes. For luxury from the toes up, we recommend swanning about at home in Laing’s cherry red cashmere bed socks (bottom right), and these rainbow ankle socks from Hysteria by Happy Socks are sure to brighten even the greyest day.

Clockwise from top left: Bonne Maison orange and purple socks, similar available from July from Everyday Needs, or at BonneMaison.fr. Hysteria by Happy Socks rainbow ankle socks, $38, from Smith & Caughey’s. Laing Home cashmere bed socks $88. Karen Walker chess-print socks $35.

Photo / Babiche Martens. Stylist / Rosie Herdman

Lazy Oaf tie dyed socks, $20, from Good as Gold.

Maria La Rosa cotton-blend socks, about $18, from Net-a-Porter.

Lucilla Gray cotton lurex socks $35.

Gucci socks $220.

Darner floral mesh socks, about $57.

Norse Projects sport socks, $30, from Good as Gold.

Ruby socks, $29 for two pairs.

Bonne Maison socks, $29, from Paper Plane Store.

Hansel From Basel wavy sock, $49.65, from Need Supply.


