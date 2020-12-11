Coastal Vibes: Summer Fashion That Inspires A Seaside Getaway

The textures, hues and motifs of the natural world provide ample inspiration for artful and easy summer dressing

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Dec. 11, 2020
1/14

Dion Lee spring/summer 2020/2021.

Photo / Supplied.

Le Hat hat, $119, from Superette.

Pohutukawa brooch, $35, from Pauanesia.

Bahen & Co. chocolate, $12.90, from Father Rabbit.

Dodo 9k rose gold and blue ceramic bracelet, $1130, from Orsini.

Mena hair sei $29.

Paris Georgia dress $793.

Hereu basket bag, $689, from Fabric.

Louis Vuitton sandals $1390.

Marle dress $300.

Moscot sunglasses $500.

Daisy earrings, $15, from Trade Aid.

No Ordinary shorts $130.

Victoria by Victoria Beckham T-shirt, $260, from Adorno.


STOCKISTS: Adorno.co.nz; Fatherrabbit.com; Louisvuitton.com; Menashop.com; Moscot.com; Orsini.co.nz; No-ordinary.com; Pauanesia.co.nz; Parisgeorgiastore.com; Superette.co.nz; Tradeaid.org.nz; Thisisfabric.com.

