12 Investment Pieces To Show Your Support For Our Local Industry

Shop these items touched by the many skilled hands in our local supply chain

By Dan Ahwa
Tuesday July 21, 2020
Zambesi dress $395.

Karen Walker Jewellery sterling silver earrings $299.

Ruby dress $199.

Neil Adcock brooch, $865, from The Poi Room.

Juliette Hogan custom cushions using archive fabrics, from $219 (50x50cm).

Samuel Mark Clyma bag $460.

JS Ceramics handmade mug $32.50.

Maggie Marilyn jacket $1150.

Penny Sage scrunchie $25.

Kate Sylvester dress $279.

Sphaera citrus and poppy seed soap $26.

Sills skirt $379.


