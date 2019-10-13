Take A Hike In An Outfit That's Comfortable & Chic (Of Course)

Embrace the great outdoors in a wardrobe that's as practical as it is stylish

Sunday Oct. 13, 2019
1/12

Moonrise Kingdom (2012).

Photo / Supplied

Lotus drink bottle, $54, from Collective.

Patagonia belt bag, $60, from Good As Gold.

Prada sunglasses, $440, from Sunglass Hut.

Ganni jacket, about $760, from Need Supply.

Seed Heritage shorts $65.

Timberland boots $300.

The Aromatherapy Co. hand cream $20.

Pendleton blanket about $430.

Victorinox Swiss Army knife, $35, from Torpedo.

Mons Royale bucket hat, $50, from Bivouac.

Kathmandu top $240.


