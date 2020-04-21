Style File: Why The Queen's Fashion Evolution Is A Lesson In Having Fun

1/31

1947: ENGAGED Photographed alongside her fiancé Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, Prince of Greece and Denmark, a young Elizabeth wore a simple pink day dress, a shape typical of the post-war era. Photo / Getty Images

1948: SISTER ACT Over the years we've seen both Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret showcase their contrasting approach to fashion; Margaret the more 'fashion-forward' of the two, and Elizabeth stylish, yet conservative in comparison to her younger sister. Looking like a film still for Mildred Pierce, the sisters opt for coats, gloves and hats in Grosvenor Square, London, after the unveiling of the memorial to American President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Photo / Getty Images

1953: IT'S OFFICIAL For her coronation to the throne, Elizabeth wore a gown designed by Norman Hartnell that took eight months of research, design and workmanship. The gown included floral emblems of the countries of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, including the New Zealand silver fern. Photo / Getty Images

1965: SWINGING 60s Queen Elizabeth II at Ventnor during a royal visit to the Isle of Wight in a much more simple, clean-cut look that defined the minimalist aesthetic of the era, celebrated by designers such as Andre Courreges and Hubert de Givenchy. Photo / Getty Images

1966: HATTITUDE We're seeing a more confident Elizabeth emerge during the 1960s, and her wardrobe of hats continues to turn heads, particularly this layered white hat worn during a royal visit to Clifford Park, Nassau, Bahamas. Photo / Getty Images

1971: MUMMY & ME A young Princess Anne has always taken a few bold style cues from her mother over the years, and this time the pair take graphic, modernist, colour blocking and prints to new levels on tour in Turkey. Photo / Getty Images

1972: CONNECT THE DOTS Adding some fun to her tour wardrobe, this matching dress and hat combination provides plenty to smile about while visiting Thailand, as Thai King Bhumipol watches on. Photo / Getty Images

1973: KEY LIME The Queen's penchant for bright green is no secret, and this silk coat and matching dress is topped off with a flowery hat designed by milliner Simone Mirman, as Her Majesty arrives at the polo. The white accents and accessories give this outfit a fresh look. Photo / Getty Images

1975: SUMMER FLORALS While visiting an ancient pyramid during her state visit to Mexico, the Queen selects a light-weight floral dress for the excursion, teaming it with her signature gloves and a hat. Photo / Getty Images

1976: SIMPLE CHIC While some of her looks have polarised opinions over the years with their fastidiousness, there are several moments where she manages to look thoroughly modern. Attending Royal in Windsor, Her Majesty selects a cream double-breasted dress with red trim. Photo / Getty Images

1977: KIA ORA During her Silver Jubilee visit to New Zealand, a bouquet of white flowers and ferns perfectly matches this ensemble. Photo / Getty Images

1980: GREEN QUEEN This crisp green coat dress works well with her natural surroundings at Sandringham, surrounded by her beloved corgis. Photo / Getty Images

1982: PLEATS PLEASE Whatever they're looking at, there is no denying the royal couple look elegant and easy in loose fitted separates while visiting the Solomon Islands. There's something very fresh about this tone of blue matched with crisp white accessories, perfect for a hot day in the Pacific. Photo / Getty Images

1988: POP ART This vivid paint print evokes some of the design schools popularised during the 80s, particularly Memphis Design. It's one of the Queen's more daring looks, worn here to the wedding of James Ogilvy and Julia Rawlinson in Saffron Walden. Photo / Getty Images

1989: RED ALERT The Queen makes a visit to St Anne's Church in Kew, wearing all red, this time relying on her trusty sidekick, a patent black Launer top handle clutch purse, to inform her other black accessories. Photo / Getty Images

1991: TRAD & TRUE Attending the Royal Windsor Horse Show, a cardigan and tartan skirt is how Her Majesty does off-duty fashion. Photo / Getty Images

1993: CANDY CRUSH This skirt suit and matching hat offers plenty to smile about. The suit is by Ian Thomas and hat by Marie O'regan, worn on official duty in Budapest, Hungary. Photo / Getty Images

1993: PURPLE REIGN This purple gown by John Anderson is a dazzling option for the Royal Variety Performance that year. Photo / Getty Images

1994: SCOTS LANDING It’s a tartan blow-out as the Queen and Prince Philip attend the Braemar Games in Scotland, suitably wearing tartan prints. Photo / Getty Images

1996: MIXED MEDIA This structured boucle skirt suit by John Anderson has various colours of wool embedded into the fabric, and is both eye-catching and warm during a cold February day while visiting Almshouses, a charitable Homes for the elderly, in Westminster. She tops it off with a matching hat by milliner Philip Somerville. Photo / Getty Images

1999: TECHNICOLOR DREAM Showcasing her theatrical approach to fashion, this patchwork sequin number was a bold statement at the Royal Variety Showcase that year, and a nod to the ensuing bling generation that dominated the wider fashion scene at the start of the 2000s. Photo / Getty Images

2001: MELLOW YELLOW Another bright hue favoured by the Queen is a saturated, canary yellow, this time worn on her Royal Tour of the Channel Islands. The placket detail of buttons at the front of the coat has a retro vibe to it. Photo / Getty Images

2002: SPRING BOUQUET Arriving for her second day of her official tour of Jamaica, Her Majesty keeps cool in a floral print satin dress. Photo / Getty Images READ: The Real Story Behind The Crown Jewels

2010: TRIPPING OUT The Queen's looks during the mid to late 2000s were appropriately more sombre, so we skip to the start of 2010s for some optimism. There's something psychedelic about Her Majesty's floral prints here and I like how it makes a major statement. Worn during an official visit to Canada. Photo / Getty Images

2011: DEVIL IN THE DETAILS This look, worn during a visit to the Government buildings in Dublin, Ireland, highlights why the Queen’s looks have managed to capture people’s imaginations over the years, with a focus on detail. The contrasting buttons of this boucle jacket is complemented by a matching hat and signature pearls. Photo / Getty Images

2016: RADIOACTIVE Proving that no one can steal her thunder on any given day, this fluro green suit by Stewart Parvin and matching hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan stood out at the Trooping the Colour marking the Queen's 90th birthday, launching the trending Twitter and Instagram hashtag #NeonAt90 and, reportedly, triggering a 137 per cent rise in sales of neon clothing and accessories in the UK. She accessorises this with the Brigade of Guards badge. Photo / Getty Images

2017: SUMMER FRESH Attending the Royal Ascot with daughter Princess Anne, the Queen opts for a signature sunny look. Photo / Getty Images

2017: VITAMIN C This is a great, zesty citrus hue on the Queen, worn during a Christmas Day church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene. Photo / Getty Images

2018: SHADY LADY Welcoming Donald Trump to Windsor castle, Her Majesty wore a blue silk paisley print coat and floral dress for the occasion. In the perfect example of how the Queen uses her clothing to signal a message, she selected a brooch given to her by the former US President and First Lady, Barrack and Michelle Obama. Photo / Getty Images

2019: SKY'S THE LIMIT Visiting the British Airways headquarters at Heathrow Airport to mark their centenary year, Her Majesty keeps it fresh in a powder blue ensemble with white gloves. Photo / Getty Images