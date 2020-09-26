12 Terrific Skirts To Add To Your Spring Wardrobe

1/12

HIGH-LOW STYLING A t-shirt or relaxed shirt can tone down an elevated style of skirt, as can sneakers or sandals. Fashion stylist Emili Sindlev get the high /low mix right. Photo / Getty Images.

PICNIC SKIRT Marle checked maxi skirt, $300, from 47 Frocks Picnics and summer soirees come to mind with this skirt. Photo / Supplied.

VINTAGE INSPIRED Rixo skirt, $450 from Muse This dreamy number is another hit from vintage inspired brand Rixo. Love the beautiful jewel-tone colours. Photo / Supplied.

MINI SKIRT Holiday The Label mini skirt $175 When the sun comes out, this skirt will be a statement in your wardrobe. Designed with a hand screen printed design and 100 per cent non-stretch cotton. Photo / Supplied.

A-LINE Mina denim midi skirt $330 This beautiful midi A-line skirt from Mina is a wardrobe staple. Photo / Supplied.

SWISHY Zara pleated skirt $59.90 This beautiful buttery yellow skirt is a breath of fresh air. Cinched in at the waist with box pleats falling from the hipline. Wear with a white t-shirt and sandals for an effortless look. Photo / Supplied.

PENCIL Emilia Wickstead skirt, $1380 from Simon James Concept store A stunning piece from London-based NZ designer Emilia Wickstead available for the first time at Simon James. The pretty diamond and floral motif sits on a perfectly cut neat pencil silhouette. Photo / Supplied.

FIT & FLARE Arc & Bow skirt, $169 from Well Made Clothes This fit and flare style skirt is made by sustainably minded brand Arc & Bow. Featuring a hypnotic print and made from 100 per cent GOTS certified cotton poplin. Photo / Supplied.

TEXTURAL Kate Sylvester skirt $459 A classic silhouette in a modern fabric - made from a PU fabric, this leatherette skirt features a high waist cut with a front and back slit for movement. The camel colour allows for pairing bright prints and colours. Photo / Supplied.

STRETCH Paloma Wool skirt $125 Comfort is key with this great knee-length stretch midi skirt from Spanish brand Paloma Wool. Featuring a vintage inspired paisley print. Photo / Supplied.

STRUCTURE Toteme skirt, $629 from Fabric This cool structural skirt by Toteme is a standout piece. Made from a summery cotton blend, it sits high on the waist and has a rounded hem. A dressier style but can be toned down with sneakers or sandals. Photo / Supplied.