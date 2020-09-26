12 Terrific Skirts To Add To Your Spring Wardrobe

Add some flair to your wardrobe these great skirts to suit every personality

By Annabel Dickson
Saturday Sept. 26, 2020
HIGH-LOW STYLING

A t-shirt or relaxed shirt can tone down an elevated style of skirt, as can sneakers or sandals. Fashion stylist Emili Sindlev get the high /low mix right.

Photo / Getty Images.

PICNIC SKIRT

Marle checked maxi skirt, $300, from 47 Frocks

Picnics and summer soirees come to mind with this skirt.

Photo / Supplied.

VINTAGE INSPIRED

Rixo skirt, $450 from Muse

This dreamy number is another hit from vintage inspired brand Rixo. Love the beautiful jewel-tone colours.

Photo / Supplied.

MINI SKIRT

Holiday The Label mini skirt $175

When the sun comes out, this skirt will be a statement in your wardrobe. Designed with a hand screen printed design and 100 per cent non-stretch cotton.

Photo / Supplied.

A-LINE

Mina denim midi skirt $330

This beautiful midi A-line skirt from Mina is a wardrobe staple.

Photo / Supplied.

SWISHY

Zara pleated skirt $59.90

This beautiful buttery yellow skirt is a breath of fresh air. Cinched in at the waist with box pleats falling from the hipline. Wear with a white t-shirt and sandals for an effortless look.

Photo / Supplied.

PENCIL

Emilia Wickstead skirt, $1380 from Simon James Concept store

A stunning piece from London-based NZ designer Emilia Wickstead available for the first time at Simon James. The pretty diamond and floral motif sits on a perfectly cut neat pencil silhouette.

Photo / Supplied.

FIT & FLARE

Arc & Bow skirt, $169 from Well Made Clothes

This fit and flare style skirt is made by sustainably minded brand Arc & Bow. Featuring a hypnotic print and made from 100 per cent GOTS certified cotton poplin.

Photo / Supplied.

TEXTURAL

Kate Sylvester skirt $459

A classic silhouette in a modern fabric - made from a PU fabric, this leatherette skirt features a high waist cut with a front and back slit for movement. The camel colour allows for pairing bright prints and colours.

Photo / Supplied.

STRETCH

Paloma Wool skirt $125

Comfort is key with this great knee-length stretch midi skirt from Spanish brand Paloma Wool. Featuring a vintage inspired paisley print.

Photo / Supplied.

STRUCTURE

Toteme skirt, $629 from Fabric

This cool structural skirt by Toteme is a standout piece. Made from a summery cotton blend, it sits high on the waist and has a rounded hem. A dressier style but can be toned down with sneakers or sandals.

Photo / Supplied.

FLORAL

Juliette Hogan midi skirt $529

Because you can't have a spring update without adding florals, right? This Juliette Hogan piece has a unique print designed by local artist Carmen Van der Hoeven. In a 3/4 midi length style with an elasticated waist with a silk blend.

Photo / Supplied.


